Zambian engineer Francis Musaba has dismissed claims circulating among certain groups that an increase in road accidents between October and December is caused by satanic rituals. Musaba argues that the spike in accidents during this period is instead due to seasonal weather patterns, road conditions, and human factors, all of which demand better preparation and adherence to vehicle maintenance standards.

In a detailed Facebook statement titled “Let’s Talk About Engineering,” Musaba explains that attributing accidents to spiritual causes is misleading and not supported by any factual evidence. He encourages Zambians to understand the scientific and engineering realities that contribute to the rise in accidents.

Engineering Perspective: Seasonal Factors Impact Road Safety

Musaba outlines several factors that affect road safety in Zambia during the hot and rainy seasons:

1.Temperature and Road Surface Conditions

Zambia experiences its highest temperatures between October and December. Many roads in the country are constructed with bituminous materials, which reduce traction under high temperatures, making roads more slippery.

Musaba stresses the importance of vehicle users adjusting their vehicle specifications according to the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) recommendations. “Roads become slippery if drivers don’t make the necessary adjustments,” he noted.



2.Tyre Pressure Management

Musaba emphasizes that tyre pressure should not remain the same across different seasons. Many OEMs provide tables showing the recommended tyre pressures for different conditions.

“For example, my vehicle’s tyre pressure is set at 44 PSI outside the hot season, but during hot periods, it drops to 40 PSI,” he explained. He advised vehicle owners to check their tyres, especially if they change tyre profiles, to avoid dangerous driving conditions.

3.Rainy Season Hazards

Between January and March, heavy rains in Zambia create water pools, potholes, and debris on roads, further increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Musaba warned that poor road maintenance during this period can lead to larger, deeper potholes, which endanger drivers and contribute to road crashes.

4.Fatigue and Sleep Disorders in Hot Seasons

Musaba also addressed the impact of extreme temperatures on drivers, pointing out that hot weather disrupts sleep patterns, increasing the likelihood of driver fatigue between October and December.

He urged long-distance drivers to take intermittent rests and stay alert while driving, emphasizing that sober and focused driving is critical for safety.

Defensive Driving: A Practical Solution

Musaba advised drivers to enroll in Defensive Driving Courses to improve their skills and adapt to different driving conditions. “I took a defensive driving course in 2008, and it has helped me immensely,” he said, encouraging others to follow suit.

Addressing the Myth of Spiritual Causes

Musaba concluded by dismissing the idea that accidents during these months have any spiritual connection, calling it a baseless myth.

“There is nothing spiritual about these accidents. They occur because people fail to adjust their driving to seasonal challenges. Simply understanding the seasons and responding to their demands can prevent many accidents,” he said.

Musaba called on all drivers to stay informed about road conditions, maintain their vehicles properly, and adapt to seasonal changes to ensure their safety and that of others on the road.