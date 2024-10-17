The Government of Zambia has presented a robust investment case for its maize,soybean, aquaculture, and honey value chains at the Hand in Hand Investment Forum, held under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Rome. The forum, a global platform for fostering sustainable agricultural partnerships, attracted investors, development partners, and policymakers to explore opportunities in transforming agricultural value chains and promoting food security.

Leading the Zambian delegation, Hon. Reuben Mtolo, Minister of Agriculture, outlined Zambia’s ambitious plans to raise over USD 900 million in investments across four value chains namely maize, soybean, aquaculture and honey.Hon. Mtolo emphasized that Zambia’s strategic focus on these value chains is designed to not only boost agricultural productivity and exports but also to contribute to eradicating hunger, alleviating poverty, and promoting inclusive growth.

“Zambia’s commitment to sound agricultural policies and good governance creates a favorable environment for investment,” said Hon. Mtolo. “By developing our maize, soybean, aquaculture, and honey sub-sectors, we aim to tackle hunger, reduce poverty, and create sustainable employment, especially for women and youth.”

He highlighted that Zambia’s favorable climate, rich water resources, and fertile soils give the country a natural advantage in producing high-quality agricultural products. The government, in collaboration with FAO through the Hand in Hand Initiative, has formulated investment plans that promote inclusive, sustainable growth across these key sectors.

Joining the discussions, Hon. Peter Kapala, Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, outlined the significant opportunities

in Zambia’s aquaculture sector, emphasizing its potential for poverty alleviation and food security. “Zambia’s aquaculture industry is poised for expansion. With our vast water resources, fish farming offers significant potential to enhance nutrition, create jobs, and contribute to rural development,” said Hon. Kapala. He encouraged investors to consider the opportunities in fish production, processing, and export, noting that investments in aquaculture would not only support economic diversification but also contribute to job creation and improving livelihoods in rural communities.

Hon. Mtolo stressed that investments in Zambia’s agricultural sector are directly aligned with the government’s broader strategy to eradicate hunger and alleviate poverty. By increasing agricultural production and improving market access, Zambia aims to ensure food security at the national level while also supporting regional food needs.

“Our focus is on developing value chains that create jobs, increase incomes, and empower smallholder farmers,” he added. “Through these investments, we will significantly contribute to Zambia’s goals of reducing poverty and achieving food security for all.”

Zambia’s strategic position within key regional trade organizations—including the African Continental Free

Trade Area (AfCFTA), the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and the Southern African Development Community (SADC)—was also emphasized as a competitive advantage. Theseorganizations provide access to vast regional markets, giving investors opportunities to scale their operations across borders.

“AfCFTA connects Zambia to a continental market of over 1.3 billion consumers, while COMESA and SADC further facilitate trade and investment across the region,” noted Hon. Mtolo.

In addition, Zambia’s connectivity to global markets through the Lobito Corridor, a key transport route linking Zambia to the Atlantic Ocean via Angola, enhances its logistical capabilities and reduces export costs. This corridor is crucial for ensuring that Zambia’s agricultural products reach international markets efficiently, thereby increasing the competitiveness of its exports.

Maize: As Zambia’s staple crop, maize is essential for ensuring food security. The first investment area aims to enhance maize production efficiency and productivity by establishing 838 one-stop mechanization hubs. This value chain will focus on investment on expanding irrigation infrastructure to increase agricultural output with plans to provide 50,000 farmers with irrigation kits comprising boreholes, 1 Horse Power solar pumps and drip irrigation kits(I Hectare each) through discounted loan programmes. This aims to enahnce water accessibility and enable year-round cultivation. The third investment area in this value chain will focus on post harvest management specifically on construction of 200 warehouses each with a capacity of 5,000 Metric Tonnes to facilitate aggregation and marketing. The total investment for the value chain required is US$679 million.

Soybean: Zambia’s soybean sector is well-positioned to meet growing global demand for plant-based proteins.

Investment under the Hand In Hand Initiative aims to produce 227,799 Metric Tonnes by 2030 through targeted investments in improved production practices through outgrower schemes; processing; value addition; improved post-harvest management and certified seed multiplication. Total investment needed is US$47.9 Million.

Honey: Zambia’s organic, high-quality honey has strong export potential. Investments in the honey value chain will support sustainable livelihoods and contribute to rural development, providing income opportunities for smallholder

farmers. The Hand In Hand strategy revolves around three main investment areas that address key challenges in Zambia’s honey value chain which include forest concessional bee-keeping under public-private partnerships to sustainably manage forest resources and increase productivity; Queen Bee Rearing which will involve establishment of specialised centres in four provinces in Zambia and thirdly investment in out-grower schemes that will connect small-scale beekeepers to larger processors, thereby improving collection, bulking, and processing infrastructure.The total investment rwquired is US$48.2 Million.

Aquaculture: With abundant water resources, Zambia’s aquaculture sector holds immense potential for scaling up

fish production, contributing to food security, and creating employment in rural areas. The investment plan focuses on value chain approach aimed at maximising performance through heightened private sector participation across four value chain nodes, namely improve support services; input supply; increase production through out-grower schemes, post-harvest management. The total investment required is US$96.7 Million.

Suze Percy Filippini, FAO’s Country Representative in Zambia, also underscored FAO’s commitment to supporting Zambia’s agricultural transformation. “FAO remains committed to working closely with the Government of Zambia to unlock the full potential of these value chains. By fostering partnerships and providing technical expertise, FAO will continue to support Zambia’s efforts in reducing hunger and poverty while promoting inclusive economic growth,” said Filippini.

Conclusion

Zambia’s compelling investment cases, supported by a conducive policy environment, regional trade advantages,and strategic infrastructure, positions the country as an attractive destination for agricultural investment. These investments will not only accelerate agricultural development and increase exports but also play a critical role in eradicating hunger, alleviating poverty, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for Zambians.

Mukaba Mukaba

Communication Specialist

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)No. 5 Chaholi Road, Rhodespark, Lusaka, Zambia