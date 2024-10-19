President Hakainde Hichilema has called on Zambians to unite in prayer, love, and dialogue to build a stronger nation, during the 2024 National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation held at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe. The event brought together believers from across the country, reflecting Zambia’s identity as a Christian nation and reaffirming faith as the foundation of national unity and development.

Addressing thousands of attendees, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of anchoring Zambia’s future in prayer, unity, and God’s guidance. “Prayer, love, and unity must remain the foundation upon which we build a strong, resilient Zambia,” the President said. He thanked the organizers and participants for their commitment to seeking divine intervention in the nation’s affairs, encouraging citizens to remain steadfast in prayer for peace, prosperity, and righteousness.

The President also used the occasion to challenge the church to take an active role in economic development. He urged religious leaders to preach social justice and engage in constructive dialogue, noting that collaboration between the church and government is essential for national progress. However, he stressed that the church should not act as a competitor to the government but rather as a partner in service to the people.

“The church should help us in the fight against corruption, and the government must participate as well. Those in government who support corruption do not deserve to be in office,” President Hichilema stated, reinforcing his administration’s commitment to accountability.

To further support the church’s efforts in poverty alleviation, President Hichilema donated 60 cows and two bulls to the church, emphasizing the need for practical interventions to improve the well-being of communities. The President expressed hope that this contribution would help reduce poverty in the province.

Former Vice President Nevers Mumba also spoke at the event, praising President Hichilema for continuing the tradition of commemorating the National Day of Prayer.

The President reaffirmed the Christian values upheld by Zambia, including the recognition of marriage as a union between a man and a woman, which he vowed to continue defending with conviction.

As the gathering concluded, President Hichilema encouraged Zambians to remain faithful and united, trusting that God would guide the nation toward a future of peace and prosperity.