In the wake of the climate crisis, which has plunged many countries into multifaceted economic and social challenges, young people play a huge role in devising strategies that are locally inspired and sustainable.

Tiza Zyambo, a passionate 28-year-old Zambian youth biodiversity conservation leader, is a young Zambian who is taking the lead in exploring ways of securing the integrity of Zambia’s biodiversity.

Tiza, a founding member of the Zambia Youth Biodiversity Network, delivered a stirring address at the just-ended International Youth Conference on Biodiversity (IYCB), where she was selected as one of only 100 youth leaders from a pool of 9,000 global applicants.

At the closing conference, which was held in Japan, Tiza was invited to address a distinguished audience that included the Mayor of Yokohama and representatives from the Japan Ministry of Environment and the United Nations CBD Secretariat. She highlighted the pressing need for united action to tackle the biodiversity crisis.

Tiza shed light on the serious threats facing Zambia’s ecosystems, including encroachment, poaching, illegal wildlife trade, human-elephant conflict, and rampant deforestation.

“Zambia loses approximately 276,000 hectares of forest each year, jeopardizing both environmental stability and the livelihoods of rural communities. The ongoing drought crisis has also resulted in a staggering drop in maize production this year, further threatening food security,” she noted.

Tiza emphasized the importance of understanding Biodiversity Values, advocating sustainable practices, and integrating of indigenous knowledge into conservation strategies. She pointed out that the consequences of biodiversity loss are far-reaching and deeply felt by communities that depend on these ecosystems.

The Zambian conservationist urged the adoption of systems thinking, stressing that the complex web of interdependencies in the country’s ecosystems requires a holistic approach to problem-solving.

“Let us leave this conference not just with memories, but with a renewed commitment towards accelerating action on the Kunming-Montreal Biodiversity Framework and our National Biodiversity Strategic Action Plans, safeguarding our planet for future generations,” she urged.

The conference aims to highlight the role of young people as agents of change for the benefit of biodiversity.

By Arnold Chasaya

Communication for Development Consultant,

Graphic Designer & Documentary Filmmaker