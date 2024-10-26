Zambia’s ever rising female FIFA referee Diana Chikotesha has said she is humbled by the President’s Insignia of Honour bestowed on her by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Chikotesha was one of the deserving recipients of the honours and awards during the Investiture ceremony on Independence Day.

“I feel humbled and thrilled by this recognition from the Head of State. This award means a lot to me,” Chikotesha said.

She added that the President’s Insignia of Honour sends a clear message to the girl-child out there that gender should not determine success.

“Whatever you do in society just know that people are watching the impact you are making,” Chikotesha said.

The President’s Insignia of Honour is the latest award she has received lately.

A month ago, Chkotesha Chikotesha won the African Woman in Sport for officiating the Men’s African Cup of Nations, the 2024 Summer Olympics, and being named Best Female Referee at the COSAFA Awards.

Other awards she has bagged include the Cosafa best female referee, the Zambia MTN best assistant referee and African woman in sports.

Chikotesha who officiated at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has also been involved with the African Nations Cup tournament (men’s) in Ivory Coast, the African women’s championship Ivory Coast and the Cosafa senior men’s tournament in South Africa.

By Benedict Tembo