Kanchibiya District Commissioner Chrispin Chilekwa says Zambia’s heritage needs continued honouring since the country is home to rich traditions, cultural values and people who take pride in their loyal identity.

Mr Chilekwa says royal leadership, freedom fighters and traditional structures have been vital in preserving the independence heritage.

He added that the independence heritage is not only a legacy to Kanchibiya district but the country at large and a foundation that the Zambian people continue to build from 1964 and the years to come.

And Kanchibiya freedom fighters association secretary Phenia Mando said kanchibiya was just a constituency declared a district but had a rich history during the colonial time.

Ms Mando said that during the colonial rule the district had a group of women who also contributed to bringing down the colonial masters adding that women must be treated with respect and great honour.

She also added that the move to create Kanchibiya as a district was a good idea as it has helped bring development adding that Kanchibiya is one of the biggest districts with 10 wards.