Sunday, October 27, 2024
59 Year Old Woman Gives Birth To Baby Boy

By Chief Editor
Maina Soko Medical Centre marked Zambia’s 60th Diamond Jubilee Independence Day with the joyful arrival of a bouncing baby boy born to Mrs Loveness Mukatasha – Zulu of Lusaka.

The timing made the event even more meaningful, as Mrs. Zulu’s age (59 years) almost mirrored the nation’s Diamond Jubilee.
After a long wait for motherhood, Mrs. Zulu reflected on how God answered her prayers with the miracle of her baby.

Overflowing with gratitude, she thanked the staff at Maina Soko Medical Centre saying,

“The care I’ve received here has been extraordinary. I am truly thankful for the kindness and professionalism shown to me during this miraculous journey.”

To honor the moment, the Commandant Maina Soko Medical Centre, Brig Gen (Dr) Levy Muchemwa, presented a hamper of assorted baby items to her on 25th October, 2024 on behalf of the institution.

(Source: Maina Soko Medical Centre)

