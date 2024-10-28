Catholic Church Protests “Systemic State Intimidation” Against Worship Rights in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia – 28 October 2024

In an impassioned and scathing open letter to President Hakainde Hichilema, the Catholic Church, through the Archdiocese of Lusaka, has denounced what it describes as “systemic abuse” of state authority after police forcibly cordoned off the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in Lusaka. The incident, which occurred today during a memorial service for Zambia’s late Fifth President, Michael Chilufya Sata, has sparked public outrage and concern over what many see as a disturbing infringement on the right to worship in Zambia a nation that professes Christianity as its cornerstone.

Worshippers, gathering early for a requiem mass, were reportedly greeted by heavily armed police and anti-riot officers sealing off entrances to the cathedral, preventing them from entering the sacred grounds. Describing the scene as “shocking and dismaying,” the Archdiocese declared the presence of police in riot gear an “utterly unacceptable” act in a nation that prides itself on its Christian values.

“This act is an affront to the Church and a brazen display of intimidation. It violates our freedom to worship, a right that should be held inviolable in Zambia,” the letter states. The Church leaders highlighted that they had obtained proper permissions months prior for the service, intended to honor the memory of former President Sata. Nonetheless, access to the cathedral remained blocked, even as a similar government-led ceremony proceeded undisturbed at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

The Archdiocese rebuked the government’s “heavy-handed approach,” alleging a larger “coordinated scheme” against the Catholic Church, extending beyond today’s incident. They accused authorities of systematically violating human rights and turning police into “an extension of the UPND Party,” as arbitrary arrests and detentions of government critics become more commonplace.

The letter draws attention to Zambia’s founding Christian values, warning that the increasingly autocratic tendencies of this administration could erode the very fabric of the nation’s democracy. In a parting statement directed at President Hichilema, the Archdiocese invoked a solemn reminder from 19th-century historian Lord Acton: “Power tends to corrupt; absolute power corrupts absolutely.” This line, punctuating a plea for true leadership and accountability, underscores the Church’s unyielding commitment to defend the faith and the freedom of its people.

As the country and its leaders grapple with the reverberations of today’s events, the call from the Catholic Church to respect sacred spaces and democratic rights has resounded across Zambia and beyond.

Here is the letter from the catholic church

