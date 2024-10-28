Fisho Mwale Calls for Immediate Dismissal of Police Inspector General Musamba Over Diplomatic Breach

28 October 2024

In a pointed criticism of recent government actions, former Lusaka Mayor and human rights advocate Fisho Mwale has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to immediately dismiss Inspector General of Police Graphael Musamba, accusing him of breaching diplomatic protocols. Mwale’s demand follows today’s controversial deployment of heavily armed police officers to prevent a memorial mass for Zambia’s fifth president, the late Michael Chilufya Sata, at the Catholic Church of Zambia’s Child of Jesus Cathedral on Alick Nkhata Avenue.

Reflecting on Zambia’s 60 years of independence, Mwale remarked, “After 60 years of Independence, Zambia absolutely should not be witnessing the events that unfolded today at the Catholic Cathedral (The Pope Square, which to my knowledge are diplomatic grounds). President HH must take decisive action and dismiss the Inspector General.” He added that deploying armed police to disrupt a religious service, especially at a church with diplomatic ties to the Holy See, risks undermining Zambia’s international standing and diplomatic respect. “The Catholic Church has diplomatic relations with Zambia that ought to be respected,” Mwale emphasized. “You can’t just send heavily armed police to the office of Archbishop Alick Banda, who represents the Pope in Rome it’s a diplomatic violation. Someone at the Foreign Affairs Ministry should have advised President HH because this makes Zambia look barbaric abroad.”

Today’s memorial service was intended to honor President Sata on the 10th anniversary of his passing. Sata, a Catholic, held significant respect among Zambians across political and social divides, and his remembrance at the Catholic Church was anticipated to be a unifying event. Mwale and other critics argued that Musamba’s actions have fueled public disappointment over what many see as a violation of diplomatic respect and religious freedom.

According to Mwale, Musamba’s actions reflect poorly on Zambia’s diplomatic reputation and could provoke similar actions against Zambian missions abroad in a form of diplomatic reciprocity. He warned that if Zambian authorities continue to disregard diplomatic norms, it could have significant ramifications. Mwale further cautioned, “The growing despondency among ordinary Zambians regarding the intimidating behavior of law enforcement is alarming. If the Police continue their unconstitutional actions, they will inevitably lead to unnecessary loss of life. A number of us who hitherto have been bystanders are now taking umbrage at these developments infringing on peace-loving Zambians.”

Mwale’s call to action underscores his concern about the direction of law enforcement under Musamba’s leadership. With law enforcement’s increasing involvement in gatherings and commemorative events, Mwale believes these actions infringe upon citizens’ right to peaceful assembly and expression. The former mayor emphasized that respecting institutions with established diplomatic ties, such as the Catholic Church, is critical to Zambia’s image on the world stage.

Zambia was further divided today after the government’s decision to hold an official commemoration for President Sata at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross instead of at the Catholic Church. Some Zambians interpreted this choice as dismissive of the late president’s personal religious affiliation. Critics argued that holding the commemoration at a non-Catholic venue disregarded Sata’s faith and alienated some of his supporters. Mwale voiced regret that the police action overshadowed a memorial intended to honor a national leader, warning that if such actions continue, they could polarize the nation. “We should be commemorating a unifying figure like President Sata in a manner that respects his faith and allows all Zambians to remember him with dignity,” he stated.

Today’s deployment of police and the shift of venue have intensified public discourse on social media, with many Zambians expressing disappointment over the disruption of a peaceful event. Mwale noted a rising unease among ordinary Zambians, concerned that law enforcement’s increasing assertiveness may reflect a shift toward militarization that threatens Zambia’s democratic values.

Civil rights groups and political activists have joined Mwale in condemning the deployment of police, calling it an infringement on religious and civil freedoms. “A number of us who previously observed passively are now feeling compelled to speak out against these developments infringing on the peace of law-abiding citizens,” Mwale stated. For him, the irony of using force during a memorial for a leader known for promoting unity serves as a poignant reminder of the need for restraint and respect in matters of national memory and religious observance.

As a rights advocate, Mwale’s appeal for accountability highlights a broader concern: that unchecked power within law enforcement risks undermining Zambia’s democratic image and its adherence to international norms. He argued that the escalating conduct of the police could provoke public backlash, leading to a breakdown in trust between the state and its citizens. Mwale’s call for Musamba’s dismissal is both a plea for the preservation of Zambia’s diplomatic integrity and a commitment to safeguarding civil liberties.

In closing, Mwale’s comments reflect a sentiment shared by many Zambians who feel that respect for diplomatic decorum and citizens’ rights must be upheld to maintain Zambia’s standing on the world stage. Whether President Hichilema will heed this call to dismiss Musamba remains uncertain, but today’s incident has undoubtedly intensified the national conversation on civil rights, law enforcement, and the importance of diplomatic respect in a democratic Zambia.