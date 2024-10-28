Lunda Community in Zambia Shocked by Government’s Refusal to Repatriate Lunda Prince’s Remains to Zambezi

The Lunda community in Zambia is reeling with shock and disappointment after the government refused to repatriate the body of Crowned Prince Samuwana Jollick Kazanda to Zambezi District in North Western Province. Prince Kazanda, the youngest son of Senior Chief Ishindi of the Lunda people, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at Maina Soko Military Hospital in Lusaka. Following Lunda customs, royal family members must be buried at Ifwilu, the royal burial site in Zambezi District, making this request an important cultural and spiritual matter.

The Lunda people initially received assurances from government officials that a helicopter would be provided to transport the late prince’s body to Zambezi, respecting traditional funeral rites. However, when further details were sought, the Local Government Permanent Secretary declined, citing cost concerns as the reason for withdrawing the promise. This unexpected response has sparked outrage within the Lunda community, who view the refusal as both dismissive and disrespectful to the prince’s memory and to their cultural heritage.

Prominent Lunda elder Muzwindi Chalatanda voiced his disappointment with the government, particularly with the United Party for National Development (UPND), led by President Hakainde Hichilema. “This refusal to repatriate the remains of a Lunda crown prince, who is a chief in waiting according to our tradition, is deeply disrespectful,” Chalatanda expressed. He added that the Lunda people’s support for the UPND in both opposition and government has been unwavering, making this decision feel like “a slap in the face.”

Many in the community echo Chalatanda’s sentiments. Another senior Lunda figure, Mukisa Chikeseng’i, noted that this incident is not isolated, accusing the UPND government of showing consistent disregard for North Western Province and its people. “It’s as if our needs and traditions mean nothing to this government,” Chikeseng’i said, “but we’ve seen them readily provide support to other regions.” He referenced the minimal assistance provided by the government during the funeral of Senior Chief Kanong’esha in Mwinilunga District as further evidence of the perceived regional favoritism.

The issue has also raised concerns about the broader relationship between the Lunda people and the government. The prince’s death has highlighted a sense of alienation felt by the community, as many Lunda believe their culture and customs are being disregarded. The cost of transporting the prince’s body is seen as a trivial matter by the Lunda in light of the cultural significance. “Our culture values a dignified, respectful funeral for all royals, and we will ensure that Prince Kazanda receives that, regardless of government support,” Chalatanda declared.

Now, the Lunda community is taking steps to organize the prince’s repatriation to Zambezi without government assistance. Several community members are pooling resources to transport the body themselves, demonstrating their commitment to upholding their customs in the face of what they see as neglect. The Lunda community leaders are rallying individuals from across Zambia to contribute to this effort, ensuring the prince’s burial aligns with Lunda cultural practices, even if it means shouldering the logistical burden themselves.

This incident has opened up a conversation about government obligations to cultural respect and inclusivity. For communities like the Lunda, who have traditionally played significant roles in Zambia’s cultural tapestry, the treatment of royal figures and leaders is a measure of respect for their heritage and values. The government’s decision has not only disappointed the Lunda people but has also deepened a sense of mistrust and alienation among them, potentially straining relationships with those who have historically supported the ruling party.

As the Lunda community prepares to lay Prince Kazanda to rest, the government’s refusal to facilitate his final journey to Zambezi continues to resonate deeply. For the Lunda, this moment has become more than a matter of logistical support; it is a test of resilience, unity, and the enduring importance of their traditions. And as they come together to ensure the prince’s respectful burial, the community’s message is clear: their heritage is invaluable, and their commitment to preserving it remains unshakable, with or without external support.