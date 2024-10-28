President Hakainde Hichilema joined fellow citizens yesterday at the Shimunenga Traditional Ceremony of the Ila-speaking people in Maala, Namwala District. The annual event, which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Ila people, brought together traditional leaders, local residents, and visitors from across the country.

During the ceremony, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of collaboration between traditional leaders and the government to foster development. He encouraged chiefs and headpersons to continue supporting one another and working in tandem with the government to improve the well-being of all citizens.

The President also engaged with Royal Highnesses in attendance, appealing to them to ensure land access for their subjects. “The right people to drive development in each area are the local indigenous people, working alongside others,” he stated.

Hichilema stressed the need for all citizens to take pride in their traditions and cultural practices. “No one should shy away from upholding their culture and tradition, because it is our uniqueness and diversity that make us stand out as a country,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to national unity, the President reminded attendees of Zambia’s motto: “We are One Zambia, One Nation, and One People.”

The Shimunenga ceremony, known for its vibrant displays of song, dance, and livestock exhibitions, continues to serve as a platform to celebrate cultural identity and community cohesion in Zambia.