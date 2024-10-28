On October 18, 2024, the ZCCM Defense Association (ZCCM-D) was officially founded following the Constitutive General Assembly. The creation of this association marks a significant step in the formal organization of minority shareholders of ZCCM-IH and former ZCCM,providing a platform to safeguard their interests and expand their advocacy to protect local

communities from the actions of negligent, corrupt, or self-serving leaders, governments, and corporations, particularly in Zambia and other regions involved in commercial and mining activities. Mr Thierry CHARLES was elected President and Mr Michel BURY the Treasurer.

The Association is open to all shareholders of ZCCM-IH and former ZCCM, subject to approval by the Executive Committee.

For decades, minority shareholders of ZCCM and ZCCM-IH have informally collaborated to defend their rights. Public advocacy was spearheaded by key spokespersons including Albert WRIGHT, Philippe BIBARD and Thierry CHARLES. The founding of ZCCM Defense now consolidates this collective effort, providing a formal structure to advance their cause.



1. Mission and Objectives

The primary aim of ZCCM Defense is to unite, inform, and represent current and former minority shareholders of ZCCM and ZCCM-IH, ensuring the protection of their rights and interests.Key objectives of the association include:

1.1 Representation: Ensuring the participation of members in the general meetings of ZCCM-IH and advocating for their rights.

1.2 Defense of Interests: Promoting and defending the interests of members through direct contact with the company’s leadership.

1.3 Institutional Advocacy: Representing the interests of minority shareholders before ZCCM-IH, relevant Authorities, and financial institutions.

1.4 Information Dissemination: Keeping members informed through forums, expert opinions, and continuous monitoring of ZCCM-IH activities.

1.5 Advocacy and Lobbying: Engaging in advocacy and lobbying efforts aimed at protecting minority shareholders.

1.6 Community Protection: Expanding efforts beyond shareholder interests to protect local populations, particularly in Zambia, from the harmful practices of negligent leaders,companies, and governments.

1.7 Legal Actions: Taking legal action, either in defense or on behalf of ZCCM-IH, its shareholders, or affected communities, to hold accountable those responsible for negligence,conflicts of interest, or corruption.



2. A Global Mission

Beyond representing shareholders, ZCCM Defense also aims to protect the broader interests of local populations affected by the actions of companies, individuals, or governments. This includes taking legal or administrative action globally to hold accountable those whose actions endanger public interest.

3. Legal Advocacy

The association is prepared to pursue legal action in any jurisdiction, through its President or other designated representatives. This includes initiating lawsuits to hold company executives,past or present, accountable for any mismanagement, corruption, or breach of duty that has harmed shareholders or local communities.

The ZCCM Defense Association serves as a critical and constructive voice for minority shareholders and communities, advocating for transparency, accountability, and ethical management in Zambia’s vital industries. By formalizing their advocacy, ZCCM Defense provides its members with stronger representation and a platform for international legal and

policy action.

Anyone wishing to inform us of anything contrary to the interests of ZCCM-IH or Zambia may contact us.

For further information or wishing to inform us of elements contrary to the interests of ZCCM-IH or Zambia, please contact:

ZCCM Defense Association

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://forum.aboutzccmih.com/viewforum.php?f=103

Issued by:

Thierry CHARLES

President of ZCCM Defense