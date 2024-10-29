Zambians gathered at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross and Embassy Park to commemorate the 10th memorial anniversary of the late His Excellency, Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata, the fifth President of the Republic of Zambia, who passed away on October 28, 2014.

President Hakainde Hichilema led the memorial service, expressing the government’s gratitude to the Sata family for their support in organizing a ceremony that honors the late President’s memory.

“We are deeply grateful to the Sata family for allowing us, as a government, to honor his memory with a befitting memorial service,” President Hichilema said.

The President emphasized that his administration is committed to advancing national development, building on the foundations laid by past leaders, including President Sata.

“There is a time for everything, and today is a time to celebrate, reflect, and remember President Sata’s legacy and his efforts to improve the lives of our people,” he remarked during the commemoration.

Attendees at the event included government officials, family members, friends, and citizens, all reflecting on the impact of President Sata’s leadership and his dedication to improving the nation.

The service concluded with prayers for peace and unity, with President Hichilema offering heartfelt words of remembrance: “May the soul of our former President rest in eternal peace.”