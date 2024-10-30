Zambia celebrated the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China. Themed “Pass on the spirit to the next generation and jointly build a shared future,” the event was held at the TAZARA Memorial Park in Chongwe District.

During the ceremony, President Hakainde Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to maintaining and strengthening its cordial relationship with China. He highlighted that the foundation of these ties was laid by Zambia’s first President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, through a pioneering partnership with China and Tanzania that led to the establishment of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA).

“This is a clear demonstration that what we do today or what we did yesterday will definitely matter tomorrow,” President Hichilema emphasized, reflecting on the long-standing cooperation between the two countries.

The President expressed gratitude to China for its steadfast support of Zambia since 1964, reiterating that Zambia remains dedicated to fostering this partnership for future generations.

“Once more, thank you to the People’s Republic of China for standing with Zambia since 1964, and we remain committed to this friendship. May God bless Zambia. May God bless The People’s Republic of China,” he concluded.

The event not only marked a historic milestone but also served as a reminder of the shared future that Zambia and China aim to build through mutual respect and cooperation.

