FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed his sorrow in learning of the passing of the Seven Chavuma Town Council FC players who died in a tragic road accident on Sunday in Chavuma on their way to fulfilling a Week 8 fixture of the North-Western Province Division One League.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic road accident in Zambia which led to the passing of seven players from Chavuma Town Council FC, he said in a statement.

“On behalf of FIFA and the entire footballing community, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Chavuma Town Council FC, to the Football Association of Zambia, Confédération Africaine de Football, and to the families, teammates, friends and loved ones of the victims. Rest in peace.”

Flags have been lowered at the Home of FIFA in Zurich to pay tribute to the victims, may they rest in peace.

Meanwhile former Football Association of Zambia president Kalusha Bwalya has regretted the death of Chavuma Town Council FC players in a road accident.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and loved ones of the Chavuma Town Council FC players lost in this tragic accident. The North-Western Province has long been a reservoir of football talent, producing players who have enriched and strengthened our national team over the years,” the 1988 Africa Footballer-of-the-Year said in a message of condolences from Johannesburg today.

Kalusha said losing seven players is not only a tragedy for their club but a profound loss for the entire nation and the future of Zambian football.

“To Chavuma Town Council FC, know that it is possible to rise from this sorrow, like the phoenix from the ashes. I stand with you, confident that together, we will keep their memory alive in every game and every goal. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” said the former Chipolopolo captain and coach.

The Football Association of Zambia, the Confederation of African Football and the Council for Southern African Football Association (Cosafa) have also mourned the death of the seven players that died in a tragic road accident in Chavuma on their way to fulfilling a league match.

In separate letters of condolences to the FAZ boss Andrew Kamanga, CAF president Patrice Motsepe and his Cosafa counterpart Artur de Almeida e Silva extended their commiserations to the families and the Zambian football community.

Members of the football community have gathered at today Luneta Day Secondary School grounds in Chavuma to pay their respects to four of the seven accident victims – Raymond Chiteta who was the team captain, Kaumba Chatale , Dominic Kapalu and Gideon Makina.

Three of the deceased will be buried separately in Lusaka, Kitwe and Mufumbwe.