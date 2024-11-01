Our preview of the hottest weekend’s struggles will help you correctly answer how to get rich sports betting? Place bets with the highest odds from 1xBet , and do not forget about responsible playing!

Borussia Dortmund v RB Leipzig, November 2

It took only a few months for Nuri Sahin to be talked about resigning – there are questions about Borussia’s coach due to his tactical choices and untimely substitutions during the game. There were enough defeats, but Sahin was criticized even after winning matches. At the same time, experts do not take the blame off the players who were unhappy with Edin Terzic and now quickly became disappointed in the new manager. In addition, the team’s infirmary is overcrowded: Karim Adeyemi, Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton, Julian Ryerson, and Yan Couto are injured. Borussia hopes to stay in the title race thanks to their home pitch factor – this season, the Bumblebees won all 5 clashes in Dortmund, scoring 19 goals.

RB Leipzig is currently neck and neck with Bayern and strives to compete for the Meisterschale. Despite having talented forwards like Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko, the Red Bulls perform well due to their reliable defense. They have conceded only 3 goals in 8 games, 2 of which were in the winning struggle against Bayer. Even without injured Xavi Simons, RB Leipzig can beat Borussia away for the 3rd time in the last 4 matches.

Odds: W1 – 2.203 X – 3.95 W2 – 3.24

Napoli v Atalanta, November 3

Antonio Conte won the Scudetto with Juventus and Inter, so now he hopes to repeat this achievement with Napoli. After losing to Verona in the first round (0-3), the Neapolitans quickly recovered and topped the standings. Napoli still has enough players who became champions in 2023, led by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. Newcomers Romelu Lukaku, Scott McTominay, and Alessandro Buongiorno also play crucial roles in the successful beginning.

After a poor start, Atalanta has gained momentum and shows productive football. However, this season, the team from Bergamo has not yet scored against any top rival – neither Real (0-2 in the UEFA Super Cup) nor Inter (0-4) and Arsenal (0-0 in the Champions League). However, Atalanta has won 2 of the last 3 matches in Naples.

Odds: W1 – 2.061 X – 3.87 W2 – 3.675

Manchester United v Chelsea, November 3

The Red Devils will play their first Premier League game since Erik ten Hag’s sacking but will unlikely fix their shortcomings in a matter of days. United showed poor defense and failed in attack. They have generated 14.6 goals in xG but have only scored eight. It is not surprising, given how Diogo Dalot missed West Ham’s open net in their last Premier League clash.

Chelsea is also not so reliable in defense, but in scoring, they are second only to Man City – 19 goals against 20. The Londoners strive to return to the Champions League, but the Blues and their undisputed leader, Cole Palmer, still struggle with the top squads, proven by the defeats from Man City (0-2) and Liverpool (1-2). However, can we call Manchester United a top team now?

Odds: W1 – 2.631 X – 3.995 W2 – 2.529

