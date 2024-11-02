…we completed investigations against the Saddhus and they were cleared, the file was closed and their payments authorised…

Lusaka-2nd November 2024

Former Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Thom Shamakamba has revealed that there were no pending investigations against Vinod and Uddit Sadhu owners of Sun Pharmaceauticals.

Responding in a matter in the high court, where he has sued University of Zambia law lecturer and former ACC Board member, Dr. Obrien Kaaba, Shamakamba stated that the ACC released the passports of the Sadhus because all investigations were completed and the investigation file closed at both the ACC and the Zambia Police.

He also stated that when the complainant, the Kalengas were asked to appear before the ACC, they failed to do so and failed to bring evidence against the Saddhus.

He also stated that the ACC informed the Attorney General to proceed to process the payments due to Sun Pharmaceuticals as there no legal incumberances.

He said when the matter reaches at trial stage, he will demonstrate that Dr. Kaaba defamed him and spoke without verifiable evidence or information in accusing him that he had released the passports of alleged fugitives.

By correspondent Pranab Rajan