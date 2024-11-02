Saturday, November 2, 2024
Unknown Baby Identified And Reunited With Father

By Chief Editor
1
The baby who survived the tragic road traffic accident in Lusaka’s Ibex area that claimed three lives including her mother and left others injured has been identified.

The Zambia Police Service led by Woman Constable Mubanga Chileshe from Woodlands police station reunited the baby with her father Mr Micheal Phiri of Mtendere East .

Mr Phiri stated that this was a very emotional experience for him as he lost his wife in the accident and managed to locate his daughter.

However,the baby is in a stable condition and responding very well to treatment.Management and staff of Levy Mwanawasa UTH sends a word of condolences to the bereaved families and appreciates various efforts from the public in locating the family.

Issued By:
Chizongo Siachiwena
Public Relations Officer

Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

