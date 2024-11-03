The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to congratulate the Copper Queens for emerging champions at the 2024 Cosafa Women Championship.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says his executive is excited with the Copper Queens’ second crown in their history.

“On behalf of the executive committee and myself, I wish to congratulate the team and technical bench for a job well done. Once again the Copper Queens have updated their growing reputation as a powerhouse in the African game,”

says Kamanga.

“We have played in three successive finals of the Cosafa, winning two and losing one which speaks to our credible status as a powerhouse on the continent.”

The FAZ boss says the Cosafa had given the technical bench an opportunity to see some previously unheralded players.

“The tournament was not just about winning but giving the technical bench an opportunity to see new players that could possibly be drafted in the Copper Queens set up. We have a long term preparatory plan for the WAFCON which comes up next year and the Cosafa was one of the platforms,” he says.

“Thanks to the FAZ secretariat and the clubs that provide the players for various international assignments. Let us continue growing the women’s game which has already given us so much in a short space of tome having taken us to the World Cup and two Olympics.”

The Copper Queens were crowned COSAFA champions after beating Banyana Banayana of South Africa t4-3 on penalties.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER