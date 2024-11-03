Today’s Scripture

Saul gave in and confessed, “I’ve sinned. I’ve trampled roughshod over GOD’s Word and your instructions. I cared more about pleasing the people. I let them tell me what to do.”

1 Samuel 15:24, MSG

Stay True

Friend, Saul was the first king of Israel. He wasn’t raised in wealth and influence, but was suddenly thrust into a position that he never dreamed possible. He started out doing what God asked him to do, but over time he made the mistake of letting what other people thought, how he would be accepted, influence his decisions. Finally, after God gave him a specific instruction, he failed to fully obey, compromised, and then made excuses before admitting he did it for fear of the people. Because Saul was a people pleaser, he ended up losing the kingdom.

The problem with living image-driven is that you can’t please God and please people all the time. Sometimes God will ask you to do something that’s not popular, that other people don’t understand, that your friends might not accept, that causes coworkers to look down on you. Don’t be a Saul. When you know God has told you something, stay true to your purpose and refuse to compromise. Be more concerned about how God sees you than how people see you. He’s the One who matters.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that I don’t have to let other people squeeze me into their mold. Thank You that You speak to me with directions for my life, and Your approval is all that I need. I’m not going to be pressured into compromising what I know is right to do. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

Joel Osteen Ministries