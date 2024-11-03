Kazungula District, Zambia – In a historic appearance, President Hakainde Hichilema attended the 2024 Guta Mweenze Bbwe Traditional Ceremony in Chief Nyawa’s Chiefdom in Kazungula District, Southern Province. This marked the first time a Zambian Head of State has graced the traditional celebration since its inception over six decades ago.

Held annually, the Guta Mweenze Bbwe ceremony is a gathering rich in cultural heritage and symbolism, drawing traditional leaders, dignitaries, and communities together to celebrate shared values and unity. The President’s presence was a powerful gesture, highlighting his administration’s commitment to fostering national unity through the appreciation and preservation of Zambia’s diverse cultural heritage.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception and the importance of traditional ceremonies, President Hichilema praised the presence of traditional leaders from across the country who had come to support Chief Nyawa and the Kazungula community. “Such gatherings are invaluable in encouraging our chiefs to exchange ideas, embrace each other’s cultures, and strengthen the bonds that unite our nation and our people,” he said.

President Hichilema emphasized the critical role that traditional leaders play in promoting education and development at the local level. With Zambia’s recent strides toward free education, he called upon chiefs and community leaders to ensure that every child has the opportunity to attend school, noting that education is a foundation for sustainable progress and peace. “To achieve meaningful development, it is essential that we promote peace and unity,” he stated.

He also underscored his administration’s determination to foster national cohesion. “We are determined to reunite this country because there is no alternative to unity. May God bless our nation,” he declared, reaffirming his vision for a united Zambia.

The 2024 Guta Mweenze Bbwe Traditional Ceremony highlighted Zambia’s rich cultural diversity and the essential role of traditional leaders in unifying communities. President Hichilema’s historic visit and heartfelt address resonated with attendees, symbolizing a renewed commitment to preserving Zambia’s cultural heritage while advancing toward a future of unity and prosperity for all citizens.