The fight against corruption under the United Party for National Development (UPND) government has come under intense scrutiny, with accusations that political motivations overshadow genuine efforts for accountability. Community Action Against Corruption (CAAC) has raised significant concerns regarding the current trajectory of anti-corruption initiatives, suggesting they are more about political posturing than effective governance.

Brightone Tembo, the Chief Executive Officer of CAAC, asserts that institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) have become politically charged entities, more focused on settling political scores than addressing corruption impartially. He notes that every time former President Edgar Lungu makes a provocative political statement, both the DEC and ACC swiftly respond by summoning relatives of Lungu for alleged corruption. This has created an impression of selective enforcement rather than an impartial fight against corruption.

“It is disheartening to witness the ACC, DEC, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) projecting an image of an all-out, non-selective fight against corruption while simultaneously avoiding the pursuit of corruption allegations against the current UPND government,” Tembo stated. This perception of bias raises serious questions about the integrity and independence of these institutions, as they are increasingly seen as tools for political maneuvering rather than bodies dedicated to justice.

The situation has led to widespread disillusionment among citizens who had hoped for a more robust and impartial approach to combat corruption. Observers note that while the UPND administration has made numerous proclamations about its commitment to fighting corruption, tangible results have been elusive. Cases that have garnered significant media attention often remain unresolved or stagnate, with little indication of real progress being made.

Critics argue that the UPND government’s focus on political opponents distracts from addressing systemic corruption that pervades various levels of governance. The recent Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) report highlighted several areas under the current administration that require urgent attention, including:

Public Procurement Corruption: There have been persistent allegations of irregularities in the public procurement process, including inflated contracts and lack of transparency in awarding tenders. The FIC report indicates that certain government contracts have been awarded to politically connected individuals without following due process. Misappropriation of Funds: Several ministries, including health and education, have faced accusations of misusing allocated funds. The FIC has noted discrepancies in financial reporting and a lack of accountability for public spending, raising concerns about the effectiveness of financial oversight mechanisms. Corruption in Parastatals: The report highlights ongoing issues within state-owned enterprises, where nepotism and favoritism reportedly compromise operational efficiency and lead to financial losses. There are calls for greater transparency and accountability in these entities to prevent the mismanagement of public resources. Weak Enforcement of Anti-Corruption Laws: While the UPND government has made bold statements about its commitment to fighting corruption, the FIC report suggests a lack of enforcement of existing anti-corruption laws. This has resulted in a culture of impunity where individuals feel emboldened to engage in corrupt practices without fear of repercussions.

As the ACC and DEC continue to summon individuals linked to former officials, many are left questioning the overall effectiveness of the current administration’s anti-corruption strategy. Calls for transparency and accountability grow louder as citizens demand that the government not only investigate past misdeeds but also hold its own members accountable for any allegations of corruption.

The current landscape presents a complex challenge for the UPND government. If it wishes to restore faith in its anti-corruption agenda, it must adopt a truly non-selective approach that addresses corruption regardless of political affiliations. Without such a commitment, the narrative of a politically motivated anti-corruption campaign may continue to overshadow the important work of these institutions, ultimately stifling the progress that Zambia desperately needs.

As the UPND administration navigates the murky waters of corruption, the call for genuine accountability, free from political agendas, becomes increasingly critical. The integrity of Zambia’s fight against corruption hinges on the ability of its leaders to embrace a truly impartial stance one that prioritizes justice over political expediency. Failure to address these pressing issues may further erode public trust in government institutions and jeopardize the country’s efforts to achieve a more transparent and accountable governance system.

By Moses Kangwa