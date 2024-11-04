The Zambia Army has issued a crucial warning to scrap metal dealers across the country, urging them to exercise heightened caution when handling unknown materials. This advisory comes amid growing concerns about the potential dangers posed by Unexploded Ordnances (UXOs), which have reportedly been surfacing in the scrap metal trade.

In a statement, Zambia Army Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sydney Mwewa emphasized the increasing risk associated with UXOs, which can be inadvertently acquired by scrap metal dealers. “We have noted with concern the alarming trend of these dangerous materials entering the hands of untrained individuals,” Lt Col Mwewa said. “The mishandling of such items can lead to catastrophic accidents, resulting in serious injuries or even fatalities.”

Lt Col Mwewa highlighted the specific dangers posed by mortar shells and other UXOs, which can remain lethal long after their intended use. He stressed that the army is committed to public safety and is urging all scrap metal dealers and the general public to be vigilant. “It is imperative that individuals remain cautious when collecting and processing scrap metal, as the consequences of negligence can be devastating.”

The Army’s warning comes as a timely reminder of the importance of safety and professionalism in the scrap metal industry. Dealers are encouraged to report any suspicious or unfamiliar items to the authorities rather than attempting to handle them independently.

In light of this warning, the Zambia Army is appealing to the community to work together in ensuring safety and preventing potential disasters. By fostering a culture of caution and awareness, the Zambia Army hopes to mitigate the risks associated with UXOs and protect the lives of those involved in the scrap metal trade.

The army remains committed to educating the public about the dangers of UXOs and is prepared to assist in safely disposing of any potentially hazardous materials. In the interest of safety, all scrap metal dealers are urged to prioritize their well-being and that of their communities by adhering to these critical safety guidelines.