By Benedict Tembo

Chipolopolo coach Avram Grant is looking forward to returning to the African Cup of Nations tournament.

Grant, who qualified the Chipolopolo to the 2023 Africa Cup in Ivory Coast after missing out three times on the trot, said he loves pressure because it pushes him to achieve.

During the unveiling of the 24-man squad for the upcoming back to back 2025 Morocco Group G Africa Cup qualifiers against Ivory Coast in Ndola next Friday and Sierra Leone on November 19, Grant also said there is still room for players who have not been invited for the two upcoming fixtures.

“I never ignore the pressure. I love pressure. Pressure will push you to achieve things,’’ Grant said.

The Israeli gaffer said he likes history and is looking forward to taking back the Chipolopolo to the Africa Cup.

‘’I like history. I hope to get a back to back Africa Cup qualification.’’

On the sidelined players, Grant said:‘’The door is still open to players who will show quality, passion and desire to play for the national team”.

With some key players sidelined by injuries, Grant said injuries are part of football and he has picked players who will help the Chipolopolo deliver.

‘’ I have always stated that I want players to give me a selection headache”he said

Missing from the team announced this morning include England-based striker Patson Daka of Leicester City.

Saudi Arabia domiciled Fashion Sakala is still not part of Grant’s team.

Conspicuously missing too is striker Kingston Mutandwa who plies his trade in Italy.

Lameck Banda who missed the back to back matches against Chad last month is back in the fold, so is defender Stophila Sunzu.

Zambia, the 2012 Africa Cup winners are lying second in Group G with seven points.

Defending champions Ivory Coast lead the group with nine points.

Sierra Leone are third on four points while Chad anchor the group on two points.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers ;

Toaster Nsabata (ZESCO United), Lawrence Mulenga (Power Dynamos), Charles Kalumba (Red Arrows)

Defenders ;

Benedict Chepeshi, Tandi Mwape (Both ZESCO United), Gift Mpande (Hapoel Rishona Lezion- Israel ), Stophila Sunzu (Changchun Yatai FC – China ), Kabaso Chongo (Kabwe Warriors), Frankie Chisenga Musonda (AYR – Scotland), Obino Chisala (Costa Do Sol – Mozambique), Kebson Kamanga (Red Arrows).

Midfielders ;

Benson Sakala (Boleslav Mlada – Czech Republic), Golden Mafwenta (FC Metalist 1925- Czech Republic), Emmanuel Banda (Al Tai – FC Saudi Arabia), Klings Kangwa (Hapoel Be’er Sheva – Israel ), Joshua ‘Budo’ Mutale (Simba SC -Tanzania).

Strikers ;

Joseph Sabobo Banda (FC Zurich – Switzerland), Kelvin Mubanga Kampamba (Al Nasr SC -Libya ), Kennedy Musonda, Clatous Chota Chama (Both Young Africans), Lameck Banda (Lecce – Italy ), Songa Chipyoka (Petah Tikva -Israel ), Francisco Mwepu (Cadiz – Spain ), Ricky Banda (Red Arrows).