Copperbelt Minister Elisha Matambo says he has launched investigations into complaints from local suppliers and contractors alleging that they are being denied business opportunities at Mopani Copper Mines in preference to foreign firms.

A group of local suppliers and contractors is threatening to stage a protest over alleged unfair awarding of contracts at Mopani.

Mr. Matambo said he is aware about supplier’s grievances and their planned protests.

The Copperbelt Minister said there must be fairness in the manner contracts are awarded to contractors.

“I have decided to take it personal and carry out an investigation on what is happening at Mopani Copper Mines because I received a lot of complaints like you (Reporter) as asked about. Of course I saw an application where some suppliers were almost protesting so that Mopani can start giving more business to Zambians as compared to foreigners,” he said.

Mr. Matambo has told journalists at a media briefing in Ndola that Government policy requires that companies give preference to local firms over foreigners.

“It is the policy of the UPND Government to consider Zambians first. Mopani should give Zambians business first. They should not select the type of business to give to Zambians and the type of business contracts to give to foreigners. What used to happen in the past is that big business contracts were being given to foreigners and then they give small business contracts with no value to local companies. We are not going to allow that,” he said.

“The policy of the UPND Government under President Hakainde Hichilema is that Zambians must be given first priority. So I am trying to do investigations on how contracts are being awarded. The issue you have raised about Mopani I will investigate it and we won’t allow that,” Mr. Matambo concluded.