The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has learnt with deep sorrow the passing of former Green Eagles chairman Brigadier General Jim Koshita Kafumukache.

General Kafumukache died on Thursday at the Maina Soko Medical Centre in Lusaka.FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says football has been robbed of a great mind that contributed so much to the game.

“On behalf of the FAZ executive committee, the football family and myself, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to Green Eagles Football Club, the ZNS command and the family of Brigadier General Kafumukache on the death of one of football’s loyalest servants,” says Kamanga.

“We were lucky that at the time of the deceased’s service to the game, we collaborated very closely as he was always available for football gatherings in good and bad times. We will remember him fondly for being part of Green

Eagles Football Club’s glorious period that saw them participate in CAF competitions.”

Kamanga, “While we are saddened at his passing, we are happy that the deceased’s contribution to the game left a lasting legacy that brought CAF football to Southern Province.”

During his tenure as chairman, General Kafumukache oversaw Green Eagles’participation in the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup in 2018-2021 including famously knocking South African giants Orlando Pirates from the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

For and on behalf of:

FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF ZAMBIA

Sydney Mungala

COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER