Chief Mumena of Kalumbila District has called for greater involvement of traditional leaders in the planning and implementation of the Lobito Corridor project, stressing the importance of local engagement in national development initiatives. Speaking at the North-Western Chamber of Commerce and Industry Business and Investment Exposition, Chief Mumena highlighted the critical role that traditional leaders play as guardians of the land and resources that will underpin the corridor’s development. He noted that as stewards of their communities, chiefs must be fully informed about the project’s scope and objectives to ensure that local interests are protected and that communities are equipped to benefit from the anticipated economic growth.

Chief Mumena voiced concerns that traditional leaders have not yet received adequate information on the Lobito Corridor project, leaving many in the dark about the details and potential impacts. He underscored that engaging chiefs in discussions surrounding the project’s implementation would be crucial, as they possess not only deep-rooted influence over their communities but also a vested interest in ensuring that development projects are both sustainable and beneficial at the local level. His remarks reflect a broader demand among traditional authorities for transparency and consultation in projects that affect their lands and people, particularly one of the scale and significance of the Lobito Corridor.

In response, Commerce, Trade, and Industry Minister Chipoka Mulenga, represented at the event by the Ministry’s Director of Coordination and Delivery, Simmy Chapula, assured Chief Mumena and other traditional leaders in attendance that they would play an active role in the project. Mulenga emphasized that traditional leaders are essential partners in Zambia’s national development agenda and that the government is committed to strengthening this collaboration. He noted that the Lobito Corridor, a multi-national infrastructure initiative linking Zambia’s Copperbelt with Angola’s Lobito Port via the Democratic Republic of Congo, is set to become a major trade artery and that local participation would be integral to its success.

Adding an international perspective, Nasson Bungo, Head of the Economic Section at the Angolan Consulate, echoed these sentiments and emphasized the need for sustained cooperation between Zambia, Angola, and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Bungo highlighted the importance of cross-border collaboration in realizing the full economic potential of the Lobito Corridor, which aims to streamline the movement of goods, boost trade, and foster economic development across the region. He pointed to the value of regular exchanges of ideas and joint planning efforts to address challenges and ensure the corridor operates efficiently for the benefit of all three countries.

The Lobito Corridor is poised to reshape the economic landscape by providing a shorter route for Zambian exports to the Atlantic coast, potentially reducing transport costs and increasing Zambia’s regional trade competitiveness. However, as Chief Mumena emphasized, the involvement of traditional authorities will be crucial to navigating the social and environmental challenges that come with large-scale infrastructure projects, particularly in rural areas where local livelihoods are closely tied to land and natural resources.

This latest call for inclusion underscores the importance of integrating traditional leadership in Zambia’s broader national and regional ambitions, as the success of projects like the Lobito Corridor often depends on community support and local knowledge.

Lloyd Mushinge