By Vernon J Mwaanga GOEZ

Political Alliances are not new in Zambia and not always on the same page.

They go back to pretty-independence days. They are usually formed with a view to gaining access to power and sharing that power with other political parties, which have less than complimentary manifestos.

They by tradition, involved leaders of smaller political parties, joining hands with slightly larger parties, with a view to being given one or two seats in Cabinet, in the event of an electoral victory.

I remember the time when UPND had gone into some form of alliance with the PF, with a view to unseating the MMD government. It became clear sooner , rather than later, that PF wanted to use UPND for its own selfish ends. UPND, which is a big party, soon realised this and withdrew from that Alliance.

More recently, we have had new alliances formed, which did not last long, because of the struggle for control and Republican Presidential candidacy. More recently, a new alliance was formed, whose life span cannot be accurately predicted.

Following the victory of Donald Trump in the recent US elections, there are false prophets, who liken the US situation to Zambia in 2026. It is important to understand that the American Presidential elections are not based on popular votes.

They are based on an electoral college system, where each of the fifty states plus in the union is allocated a certain number of electoral college votes.

For a candidate to win, she or he must obtain a minimum of 270 electoral college votes.

There have been instances in the past, where the losing candidate has had millions more popular votes than the candidate who wins 270 plus electoral college votes. The American Presidential election system,is very confusing to many people. As to who will win the Zambian Presidential elections in 2026, its still too early to make such a prediction.