President Hakainde Hichilema warmly welcomed a delegation from the American Jewish Committee (AJC), led by its Chairperson, Stanley Bergman, in Lusaka. The visit underscores Zambia’s commitment to strengthening ties with international communities, including influential groups within the United States.

During the discussions, President Hichilema extended his congratulations to the American people and President-elect Donald J. Trump on the recent U.S. elections. Stressing Zambia’s dedication to global peace, he highlighted the essential role of stability in fostering economic growth and development. “Instability anywhere is instability everywhere,” President Hichilema remarked, underscoring the broader implications of regional peace on global prosperity.

The President invited the American Jewish Committee to explore partnerships and investment opportunities in Zambia’s core economic sectors—agriculture, mining, and energy—aiming to catalyze economic growth. “By joining hands with the American Jewish Committee and engaging in these sectors, we can bring accelerated development that benefits both Zambia and its partners,” he noted.

President Hichilema reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering a stable environment for investment, highlighting Zambia’s role in promoting regional stability as a foundation for sustainable economic progress. The AJC delegation’s visit is seen as a potential precursor to strengthening trade and diplomatic ties between Zambia and influential economic stakeholders in the U.S., supporting Zambia’s long-term development vision.