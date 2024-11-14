President Hakainde Hichilema joined the Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) to celebrate the launch of the Oxford Handbook of the Zambian Economy, a groundbreaking publication providing an in-depth analysis of Zambia’s economic landscape. The President expressed gratitude to the authors and editors for their work, noting the book’s potential to serve as a valuable resource for researchers, policymakers, and practitioners committed to Zambia’s economic progress.

During his remarks, President Hichilema underscored the importance of fostering a positive mindset among Zambians, encouraging citizens to embrace hard work as a foundation for sustainable development. “Our people’s commitment to productivity and diligence will be central to driving economic growth in all sectors,” he stated.

The President also outlined his administration’s priorities following Zambia’s recent debt restructuring, stressing a renewed focus on increasing productivity across key sectors. He emphasized that prudent resource management remains essential to achieving economic growth and improving citizens’ quality of life.

The launch of the Oxford Handbook of the Zambian Economy is expected to enhance understanding of Zambia’s economic challenges and opportunities, equipping stakeholders with the insights needed to contribute to the nation’s development.