Civil Servants have been awarded a salary increment of K500 across the board effective January 1st 2025.

Announcing the development at a media briefing, Union Representative Joy Beene disclosed that the 23 Unions and government agreed to award civil servants a five-hundred-kwacha basic salary increment after holding successful negotiations for improved salaries and conditions of service.

Mr Beene explained that the Unions decided to reach a compromise owing to the current economic challenges facing the country.

Mr Beene who was speaking on behalf of the 23 public workers Unions acknowledged that the increment may not represent the wishes of members, but encouraged members to accept the increment as it is better than nothing.

Transport allowance for public workers living with disabilities has been increased from twenty percent to thirty five percent of the basic salary effective January 1st, 2025.

Mr Beene pointed out that the first-time members with disabilities have been awarded an increment after crying for ten years.

Other allowances that have been increased for public workers include meal allowance from K130 to K150 , while the repatriation allowance has been increased by K1,300 effective January 1st, 2025.

Mr Beene has since thanked members of various Unions for the patience and understanding before and during the bargaining stage.

