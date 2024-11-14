Thursday, November 14, 2024
South Africa Football Association President Danny Jordaan arrested

By Chief Editor
File:SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan during the South Africa Team Announcement at SAFA Houseon 18 April 2023 © Sydney Mahlangu/Backpage

South African Football Association (SAFA) President Danny Jordaan was arrested on Wednesday over allegations he used the organisation’s money for his own purposes.

Jordaan, a leading figure in bringing the 2010 World Cup to South Africa, had tried to get a court to halt his imminent arrest on Tuesday. The case has been adjourned to Dec. 5.
Jordaan, who was granted bail for R20,000 rand, denies any wrongdoing.

The arrest stems from a raid by police on the SAFA offices in March. A police spokesperson said at the time the allegations were that between 2014 and 2018 “the president of SAFA used the organisation’s resources for his personal gain, including hiring a private security company for his personal protection and a public relations company, without authorisation from the SAFA board”.

Jordaan, 73, and his co-accused, SAFA chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling who were also granted bail, appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrates court.

Reuters

