Ndola, Zambia – Jubilation swept across Zambia as the national football team, Chipolopolo, clinched qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Côte d’Ivoire at the packed Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. The electrifying match saw fans turn out in droves, uniting the nation in celebration of this significant milestone.

President Hakainde Hichilema joined the celebrations, congratulating the team for their remarkable performance and praising Zambians for their unwavering support. “We have done it! Chipolopolo it is! See you at AFCON 2025,” he exclaimed. “Job well done, lads, and thank you, Ba Zambia, for showing up in numbers, both at the stadium and wherever you were watching.”

The lone goal, which sealed Chipolopolo’s triumph, sent fans into rapturous applause, marking a triumphant return to AFCON after their last appearance. The President encouraged the nation to “trust the process,” reflecting confidence in the team’s ability to shine on the continental stage.

The atmosphere at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium was electric, with Zambian fans draped in the national colors, chanting and celebrating their team’s success. Across the country, supporters gathered in homes, bars, and public viewing areas, amplifying the festive mood.

Chipolopolo’s qualification is seen as a testament to the resilience and dedication of the players, technical team, and supporters. As Zambia looks forward to AFCON 2025, the nation’s hopes are high for another glorious chapter in its football history.