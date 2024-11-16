Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited cleared twice in investigations into the same matter by the ACC

FORMER Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Shamakamba has defended the Commission’s decisions regarding the release of a passport and payments in the ongoing dispute over the ownership of Sun Pharmaceuticals. In a sworn affidavit filed in the Ndola High Court, Mr Shamakamba addressed claims made by Patson Chilemba/Dai-ly Revelation and Dr. O’Brian Kaaba in a defamation case.

Mr Shamakamba stated that the ACC acted lawfully when it concluded its investigations into the ownership of Sun Pharmaceuticals and subsequently released the passport of Mr Vinod Sadhu.

He also emphasised that the decision was based on the fact that the investigations had been completed, with no evidence of wrongdoing.

“Upon receipt of the request (from Vinod Sadhu’s lawyers), it was forwarded to the Legal and Investigations departments,” Mr Shamakamba stated. “The dealing officers considered the request, and recommendations to release the passport were made by the officers. Upon recommendations, I approved the release of the passports.”

Mr Shamakamba dismissed claims that the passports had been withheld due to ongoing investigations, stating that both the Zambia Police and the ACC had no active cases against the Sadhus.

He explained that the matter had been thoroughly investi-gated, both before and during his tenure at the ACC, and each time it was closed due to a lack of evidence.

“The issue of Vinod Sadhu had been investigated twice. The first time was before I took over as Director General, and it was closed for lack of evidence. The second time, during my tenure, it was again closed,” he added.

Mr Shamakamba also addressed the payments made by the state to the Sadhus, which were part of a court judgement.

He reiterated that there was no reason to block these payments, particularly as they had been made in accordance with a consent order and were not challenged by the Kalenga family, who had filed the original complaint regarding the ownership dispute.

“There was no request from the police to secure the passport for the suspect at the time of the action,” Mr Shamakamba explained. “The case had been closed twice based on the lack of evidence”. The decision to proceed with the payment was made by the Attorney General’s office, and I followed due process.”

Mr Shamakamba also emphasised that the Kalenga family, despite making numerous allegations, had failed to provide any substantial evidence to back up their claims.

He revealed that Mr. Kalenga had failed to present the promised evidence after being repeatedly invited to the ACC to provide documentation.

“The complainant refused to appear before the ACC investigators and bring documentation or proof,” Mr Shamakamba said. “At the time of reopening the case, a number of payments had already been made, and the consent order had not been challenged.”

He also refuted claims that the ACC had engaged in joint investigations with the Zambia Police Service (ZPS) regarding the Sun Pharmaceuticals matter, stating that the ACC had conducted its own independent investigations, which had consistently found no evidence of any criminal activity.

“In fact at the time of the second investigation Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) through the plaintiff’s office requested for a docket over the same issue from the police and no evidence was found on the police docket. A perusal of the police docket clearly showed that there was no evidence of any illegality. As such the plaintif’s conduct was compatible with the proper exercise of authority. The decision to close the case for the second time was done on recommendations from the dealing officers”

“The case had been closed before I reopened it,” Mr Shamakamba stated. “There was no joint investigation between the ACC and ZPS. The ACC concluded its investigations independently, and there was no evidence to suggest any illegality.”

In response to allegations related to the release of funds owed to Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mr Shamakamba emphasised that this was part of Court orders, and the ACC had no basis to interfere with the payments.

“The allegations reported to the ACC by the Kalenga family are issues that had already been resolved by the courts,” he stated. “The payments were made following court orders, and there was no justification from bocking them”

By correspondent Pranab Rajan