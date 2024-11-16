Road safety is a pressing issue in Zambia, with the number of accidents and their consequences raising serious concerns. That is why the promo launched by 1xBet and the Safety for the Road public organization has attracted increased attention for several months. The Smart Driver Of The Month promo aims to create a safe driving culture among Zambians, which in turn helps reduce the number of accidents and road casualties.

Each month, a Smart Driver is selected from among the project participants who correctly answered five questions about traffic rules on the brand’s and its partners’ social media. The winner receives a 10,000 ZMW cash prize. Participants must also have a valid driving license with no serious violations, encouraging them to follow the rules.

The awards ceremony for the September winners was traditionally broadcast on Prime TV, which helped to draw attention to the importance of safe driving. First place went to Dooblar Sr Ngwane, Chimbila Wendy was second, and Selisho Chilufya took third place.

“I am honored and delighted to be named Driver of the Month. It is a pleasure to be recognized for careful driving, especially as road safety is crucial to me. I encourage all drivers to take part because this is not just a competition but also a great opportunity to improve their knowledge of traffic rules,” said Dooblar Sr Ngwane.

Kafupi Muwana, the 1xBet Operations Manager in Zambia, emphasized the project’s social significance. He recalled that compared to the same period in 2023, road traffic deaths in the third quarter decreased by about 5%.

“We can all do more to reduce this number even further. We want to ensure that no one dies on Zambian roads due to traffic violations. It is not just the government’s job. Everyone needs to be involved and working to make our roads safer,” Muwana said.

According to him, raising awareness among drivers can improve the situation, so 1xBet is doing its best to participate in every initiative to increase safety, including working with Safety for the Road. The company is confident that The Smart Driver Of The Month project will continue motivating more and more Zambian drivers to behave in a disciplined manner.

“For 1xBet, responsibility is a basic operating principle. We behave as responsibly as possible towards players and expect those who get behind the wheel to also adhere to the rules,” added Muwana.