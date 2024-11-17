Zambia’s mining sector is on a robust growth trajectory, with increased copper production in North-Western Province’s three largest mines signaling continued expansion. Minister of Mines Paul Kabuswe announced during a media engagement in Kalumbila District that copper output now stands at 810,000 metric tons annually.

Mr. Kabuswe, leading a delegation of government ministers on a tour of the province’s mines, expressed optimism about achieving the government’s ambitious target of three million metric tons of copper production annually. He cited the revival of Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and Mopani Copper Mines, along with the opening of new mines under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration, as key drivers of this goal.

Key Developments in Mining Sector

During a visit to the Super Pit expansion project at Barrick Lumwana Mine, several milestones were highlighted:

Production Growth: Copper output is projected to double from 120,000 to 240,000 metric tons per year by 2028.

Job Creation: Employment is set to rise from 2,500 to 8,500, with an additional 550 permanent jobs expected.

Local Employment: The mine’s workforce is 99% Zambian, with 40% being youths from Kalumbila District.

Environmental Initiatives: The mine is adopting modern, environmentally friendly technologies.

Minister Kabuswe emphasized that the anticipated surge in copper production is a testament to the stable policy environment established by the UPND-led government. He urged mining companies to ensure benefits trickle down to local communities through increased tax revenues, job creation, and environmental sustainability.

Gold Sales and Regional Development

Addressing concerns about gold sales at Kansanshi Mine, Mr. Kabuswe clarified that all gold is sold directly to the Bank of Zambia. Meanwhile, North-Western Province Minister Robert Lihefu announced President Hichilema’s two-day visit to the region, during which he will inaugurate key projects, including Kasenseli Gold Mine in Mwinilunga, Kalengwa Copper Mine in Mufumbwe, and a mini-hydro power station.

Mr. Lihefu praised the economic transformation of North-Western Province under President Hichilema’s leadership, citing the mines’ role in driving regional development.

Community Engagement and Workers’ Rights

The Mines Minister called on companies to collaborate with local leadership to foster transparency and community awareness of mining contributions. He also stressed the importance of safeguarding workers’ rights, proposing binding contracts for contractors to ensure fair treatment and timely payment of employees.

As Zambia advances toward its copper production targets, the government reiterated its commitment to leveraging mining for sustainable development and equitable economic growth.