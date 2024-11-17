The State has officially taken over a farm belonging to former President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila Lungu, located in Sinda District, Eastern Province.

The seizure follows a judgment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, which ruled that Ms. Lungu failed to justify her source of income to warrant the purchase of the property.

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gilbert Phiri, announced that the government is drafting a bill for the management of forfeited properties. He noted that law enforcement agencies have recovered and forfeited numerous properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, which are now benefiting the Zambian people.

Speaking in Sinda District during a visit by law enforcement officials to the forfeited Kumawa Ranch, Mr. Phiri emphasized that asset recovery and the fight against corruption are not targeted at specific individuals. Instead, the efforts are aimed at ensuring that the country’s resources benefit all citizens.

Drug Enforcement Commission Director-General Nason Banda revealed that the 614-hectare farm is valued at over 8.8 million Kwacha.

The government remains resolute in its commitment to combating corruption and ensuring transparency in the management of national resources.