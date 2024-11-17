The State has officially taken over a farm belonging to former President Edgar Lungu’s daughter, Tasila Lungu, located in Sinda District, Eastern Province.
The seizure follows a judgment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Court, which ruled that Ms. Lungu failed to justify her source of income to warrant the purchase of the property.
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Gilbert Phiri, announced that the government is drafting a bill for the management of forfeited properties. He noted that law enforcement agencies have recovered and forfeited numerous properties suspected to be proceeds of crime, which are now benefiting the Zambian people.
Speaking in Sinda District during a visit by law enforcement officials to the forfeited Kumawa Ranch, Mr. Phiri emphasized that asset recovery and the fight against corruption are not targeted at specific individuals. Instead, the efforts are aimed at ensuring that the country’s resources benefit all citizens.
Drug Enforcement Commission Director-General Nason Banda revealed that the 614-hectare farm is valued at over 8.8 million Kwacha.
The government remains resolute in its commitment to combating corruption and ensuring transparency in the management of national resources.
Why aren’t the tribal supremacists crying tribe in this case…….??
Is it because she belongs to the wrong tribe , ??
Stop peddling division. What does tribe have to do with a crime. Does crime choose crimes? Lets reason like adults, these statements clothed as jokes and humour have a habit of being taken as fact.
Its not HH or UPND that has defined what is the law. Nor do those enforcing the law define it. They just apply it and the courts intereprate from the facts if the law was broken. There are am PF officials who have been aquitted. So please it has nothing to do with ones sex, gender, colour, or tribe. Its the law.
“Crime doesnt choose tribes” is what you meant to say…
I hope the current guys are learning from this. Sadly, politicians often never learn and we expect this ‘movie’ to repeat in the next republic!
Unfortunately they are taking money to foreign countries meaning we won’t recover anything. The FIC report cited billions having been externalized…. remember no names were mentioned…. for obvious reasons.
They have been warned. The arm of the law is long.
@Deja Vu taking the money abroad doesnt mean you have gotten away with the crime. If you read statements from the current regime, there suggestions that the previous officials did the same. Court orders can be sought to freeze those accounts. Money laundering laws like human traffiking have a global reach and most countries have signed cooperation agreements on the issue.