In a proactive measure to combat the adverse effects of the drought, government has initiated an emergency school feeding programme in Luampa district.

The programme aims to provide essential nutritious meals to pupils who are facing significant challenges due to the effects of the drought.

Officiating at the launch of the initiative, Acting District Commissioner, Michael Masinja, highlighted the government’s commitment to addressing the impact of drought.

“The provision of food is critical to ensure effective delivery of education services to learners,” Mr. Masinja said.

Luampa District Education Board Secretary, Sandal Makumbu underscored the programme’s vital role in promoting school attendance among pupils.

Mr Makumbu pointed out that many children have been forced to stay home due to hunger, with some even taking on piecework to help their families make ends meet.

“This alarming trend has led to a noticeable decline in school attendance, which the new feeding initiative seeks to address by ensuring that children receive at least one nutritious meal during the school day,” he said.

Catherine Kapawa, the Dean of Head Teachers, echoed these sentiments, noting that the hunger crisis has severely impacted pupils’ academic performance.

Ms Kapawa explained that learning is significantly hindered when children are unable to focus due to hunger.

She expressed optimism that the school feeding programme will not only alleviate immediate hunger but also enhance the pupil’s ability to learn and perform better academically, ultimately fostering a more conducive learning environment in the district.

