President Hakainde Hichilema has expressed satisfaction with the progress made by PowerChina International in supporting Zambia’s water resource management and improving the country’s energy sector.

During a meeting at State House with a delegation led by PowerChina International Chairman Chen Guanfu, President Hichilema emphasized the importance of developing a long-term master plan to streamline resource allocation and prioritize key initiatives. He noted that such a plan would ensure effective implementation of projects in energy, water management, and agriculture.

The President also commended the ongoing collaboration between the government and PowerChina, underscoring the benefits of joint efforts to tackle challenges in critical sectors.

Minister of Agriculture Mtolo Phiri revealed that PowerChina has expressed interest in entering into a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Zambia to boost productivity in agriculture. Among the proposed initiatives is the development of a modern agricultural industrial park. The government has suggested demonstration sites, including the Zambia National Service Mumba farm and Lusankaba farm in Mkushi District, for the project.

Chairman Chen Guanfu expressed optimism about enhanced cooperation between the two nations, particularly in addressing drought and ensuring stable electricity supply. He outlined plans for the next phase of PowerChina’s engagement in Zambia, which he believes will further strengthen ties and deliver tangible results.

The meeting highlights Zambia’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships aimed at driving sustainable development and addressing critical challenges in energy, water, and agriculture.