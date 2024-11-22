By Benedict Tembo

‘MAGNIFICENT’ Kabwe Warriors have set qualification for the ABSA Cup as the first target before anything else.

Warriors’ technical committee chairman Noel Kasonde said under the current coach Mumbamba Numba, the team has steadily been shaping up.

Kasonde commended Numba’s fatherly guidance and patience in reviving the careers of defender Kabaso Chongo, the gradual improvement of Simon Tonga and Munda Phiri from Makeni Stars and the return to in-form former Under-20 national goalkeeper Mangani Banda.

“They are coming to the party,” Kasonde said of the contribution of players like Chongo who is now the heart of the defence at Warriors.

He said the team has not sold any players but has been adding to the squad to create depth and competition.

Latest additions include Edward Tembo, Charles Sichilima, Tyson Banda and Lasmond Phiri.

“Our focus is qualifying to the ABSA CUP before going for the MTN Super League championship. The team has been constantly improving with the current crop of leaders, we can only hope for the best going forward, otherwise Kabwe Warriors, The Magnificent People's team is back,” Kasonde said.With 34 top-flight titles to their credit, Warriors are one the country’s most successful clubs.

They won the league titles in 1968, 1970, 1971, 1972 and 1987.

They laid their hands on the Charity Shield in 1968, 1970, 1971, 1972, 1973, 1988 and 1992.

The Railways Stadium based side clinched the BP Top Eight Cup in 1970, 1972, 1989, 1991, 2002, 2003,

2005 and 2007.

The club celebrated the Mosi Cup triumphs in 1967, 1969, 1972, 1984, 1987 and 2003 while the joy of the Heroes and Unity Cup was in 1971, 1972, 1980 and 1992.

Warriors also won the then coveted Champion of Champions Cup in 1987, 1989, 1992 and the Coca-Cola

Cup in 2006.