…ex-Army commander given final salute at colourful ceremony after 40 years of service

By Benedict Tembo

AS SITALI Dennis Alibuzwi took his final bow from the Zambia Army, a military institution he religiously served for 41 years, a litany of praises followed him out of Arakan Barracks on Friday, November 15, 2024.

A career soldier to the core, decorated in every aspect, Lieutenant-General Alibuzwi, the immediate past Army Commander, personified military service in every sense.

On March 1, 2023, General Alibuzwi was inducted into the Army War College International Hall of Fame at Carlisle Barracks.

The Army War College International Hall of Fame at Carlisle Barracks is prestigious recognition is given to military leaders who have made significant contributions to their respective countries.

Lt Gen. Alibuzwi’s induction into the International Hall of Fame was a demonstration to his distinguished military career, which had spanned four decades and held various leadership positions in the Zambia Army, including Chief of Operations and Training, Director of Personnel, and Chief of Staff.

Gen. Alibuzwi made a huge impact in the United Nations missions where he held various appointments which among others include ZAMBATTII Logistics Officer in the United Nations Angola Verification Mission III (UNNAVEM III) in 1997.

UNNAVEM III was the third peacekeeping mission operating in Angola from February 1995 until June 1997 during the Angolan Civil War. It was established by the United Nations Security Council in Resolution 976, after United Nations Angola Verification Mission II.

Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi also served as a military observer with the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (UNAMSIL) from 2000 to 2001 where he held an appointment of Operations Officer.

He had a stint with the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eritrea (UNIMEE) as Deputy Team Leader Senior Sector UN Military Observer in Command of Sector West in 2007 as a Military Observer to monitor the cessation of hostilities agreement between Eritrea and Ethiopia following their mutual ceasefire agreement.

Gen. Alibuzwi was also Deputy Chief Military Personnel Officer and SSO G1 with the United Nations –African Union in Darfur (UNAMID) a joint African Union and United Nations peacekeeping mission from 2008 to 2011. UNAMID has the protection of civilians as its core mandate, but is also tasked with contributing to security for humanitarian assistance.

He rose through the ranks to hold positions such as Commandant at Military Training Establishment of Zambia (MILTEZ) and later as Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College before assuming the lofty position of Deputy Army Commander and Chief of Staff.

Besides his passion for military, Gen. Alibuzwi was also an astute manager and an all-round sports personality.

He was also a team player, down to earth commander who interacted with the rank and file easily.

Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi cherished friendship and never abandoned people he came to know through his various circles on his way to becoming Army Commander.

Simply put: Lt. Gen Alibuzwi was man of the people even when he served the highest office in the Zambia Army.

All the companies and units he led were outstanding in athletics because he led from the front.

Prior After an illustrious career, spanning over 40 years, Lt Gen Alibuzwi (Rtd) officially bade farewell to the Army he loved most during a well colourful farewell parade held on Friday November 15, 2024 at Army headquarters.

Several high profile personalities such as former Service chiefs, Defence Attaches accredited to Zambia, former and current serving senior military officers in Zambia, family members and friends were on hand to see Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi off.

The parade was preceded by a Thanksgiving service at the Army Chapel – signifying the love and bond Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi had with the Word of God.

The former Zambia Army Commander and his wife Stella, who is also former patron of the Army Ladies Association of Zambia (ALAZ), were presented with copies of the Holy Bible by Zambia Army Religious and Moral Services Director General, Reverend Brigadier General Shadreck Mwale.

Zambia Army Commander Lt Gen Geoffrey Zyeele hailed his predecessor for his leadership and steering the Army to higher heights and ensuring that it was taken closer to the people.

Lt Gen Zyeele who was Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi’s intake mate at the Zambia Army Military Academy when they trained as officer cadets between 1983 and 1984, said his predecessor served the country and the Army diligently, and that he was honoured to serve as his Deputy for three years.

“You left a legacy that we shall continue to build on and we shall add value to it,” he said.

Lt Gen Zyeele reiterated that the Army will continue preserving the sovereignty of the country and will strive to transform into a modern and versatile force.

Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi’s former Military Adjutant General Jethro Chipili attested to Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi’s affinity for the Word of God as he started the day by studying the Bible and a prayer.

Gen. Chipili also attested to Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi’s hardwork as he spent a lot of time in the office.

Given the aplomb he received, it was only befitting that Lt. Gen. Alibuzwi was honoured with a colourful parade mounted by Corps of the Zambia Army who showcased a splendid display of military drills.

Clad in his number one ceremonial uniform and a red sash emblazoned with “RT” to signify his retirement from the Zambia Army, accompanied by his wife, Stella, Lt Gen Alibuzwi first attended a thanksgiving church service at Army Chapel at Arakan Barracks.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi also expressed gratitude to the Officers, Soldiers and Civilian Staff for their support, which he added made his journey in the Army both manageable and fulfilling.

“Serving as Army Commander was a rare privilege. I have fought a good fight and completed my military race,” he said.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi urged the rank and file to remain steadfast in the performance of their duties and continue upholding high levels of discipline.

After the Farewell Parade, Lt Gen Alibuzwi planted a Musikili sapling at the 2 Infantry Battalion Cenotaph in his remembrance .

Lt Gen Alibuzwi, who served as Commander Zambia Army from August 29, 2021, to September 12, 2024, has left a huge footprint in the Zambia Army, the United Nations Peace-keeping Missions and the United States of America where he trained at the famous Army War College International Hall of Fame at Carlisle Barracks.