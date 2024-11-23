The Minister of Information and Media and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, representing the Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Hon. Doreen Mwamba, yesterday officiated at the opening of the 23rd Non-Governmental Gender Organisation Coordinating Council (NGOCC) General Assembly. The event, held under the theme “Transforming NGOCC for greater impact, reach and sustained women’s empowerment,” highlighted critical gender-related challenges facing Zambia.

In his address, the Minister underscored the relevance of the theme, emphasizing that gender inequality remains a fundamental cause of numerous social issues disproportionately affecting women and girls. He acknowledged NGOCC’s ongoing transformation and rebranding efforts, commending the organization for its commitment to improving the lives of women and girls across Zambia. However, he pointed to persistent challenges such as low participation of women in politics, gender-based violence, child marriages, and teenage pregnancies—all of which are rooted in entrenched patriarchal norms that perpetuate the gender gap.

The Minister expressed confidence that addressing these issues through collective efforts would not only reinvigorate the women’s movement but also strengthen partnerships and foster new strategies to overcome such hurdles. He highlighted the New Dawn Government’s recognition of women’s critical role in Zambia’s political and social development.

Furthermore, the Minister reaffirmed President Hakainde Hichilema’s commitment to constitutional reforms aimed at increasing women’s participation in governance. He called on stakeholders to focus on long-term solutions to combat child marriages, a practice that continues to disempower countless girls and women in the country.

In closing, the Minister urged civil society organizations to intensify their efforts in complementing the government’s work to empower women and contribute to the development of communities. The General Assembly reinforced the collective commitment to creating a Zambia where gender equality drives progress and opportunity for all.