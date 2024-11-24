The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Zambia Under-20 Women’s National Team for their triumphant performance at the COSAFA Championship.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga commended the team for reaffirming Zambia’s reputation as a dominant force in regional football. The Under-20 squad capped off their stellar campaign with a 1-0 victory over Mozambique, completing the round-robin tournament with an impressive 100% winning record.

“On behalf of my executive and the Zambian football community, I wish to congratulate the Zambia Under-20 team and technical bench for this sweet victory at the COSAFA Championship,” Kamanga said.

He highlighted the recent successes of Zambia’s national teams, noting that the Copper Queens’ victory at the COSAFA tournament earlier and now the Under-20 team’s triumph demonstrate the country’s rising football prowess. Kamanga expressed optimism for the Under-17 girls and boys teams, who are set to compete in their respective COSAFA tournaments next month, drawing inspiration from their senior counterparts.

“This adds to football’s gift to the nation during Zambia’s 60th Independence anniversary celebrations. The Chipolopolo’s qualification to the AFCON a few days ago was another great achievement for our football,” Kamanga added.

The victory serves as a testament to the growth and dedication within Zambian football, cementing the nation’s position as a powerhouse in the region.