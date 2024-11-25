A Betrayal of Trust – Mopani Mines and the Insult to Zambians

By Newton Nguni

Hon. Kabuswe must indeed feel invincible. When Speaker Mutti commanded him to provide a ministerial statement on the Mopani Mines issue, many Zambians believed it was an opportunity to bring long-awaited clarity. Instead, the Minister opted to insult the intelligence of the Zambian people, reducing Parliament—a sacred institution of accountability—to a platform for dismissive rhetoric and hollow statements.

His audacious claims? (1) No sale took place, and (2) Mopani is not a parastatal, and thus not subject to constitutional oversight for the disposal of assets. These assertions, delivered on the floor of the National Assembly, are not just inaccurate; they are an affront to Zambians’ dignity and their right to know the fate of national resources.

Hon. Kabuswe’s first claim is laughable. ZCCM-IH, which owned Mopani, is a state entity, with its majority directors appointed by the government. Mopani itself, until Delta gained 51% of the shares, was wholly owned by ZCCM-IH. This makes Mopani a de facto state asset. For the Minister to argue otherwise is an insult to both historical facts and common sense.

The Minister conveniently skirts around how Delta gained majority control of Mopani if no sale took place. Regardless of the methods employed, the result is clear: the government, through ZCCM-IH, lost its majority stake in Mopani—a significant state asset. By any legal or logical standard, this constitutes a “sale.” Such a transaction demands parliamentary approval under the Constitution, yet this fundamental requirement has been blatantly ignored.

Another troubling aspect is the blatant disregard for due process. At the time of Delta’s acquisition of majority shares, there was an active tender for the sale of a stake in Mopani. Delta did not participate in that bidding process. If the tender was canceled, when and why did that happen? Was there a transparent process to invite new bids, or did the government handpick Delta behind closed doors?

Without competitive bidding, how did the government ensure that Delta’s terms were the best offer? The answer is simple: it didn’t. This failure reeks of incompetence, mismanagement, and possibly ulterior motives that do not serve the Zambian people.

The Mopani Mines saga goes beyond questions of legality to outright allegations of wrongdoing. Reports suggest that the transfer of ownership was shrouded in secrecy, raising questions about whether proper legal and procedural channels were followed. This alleged backroom deal smacks of collusion and a deliberate attempt to sideline the constitutional requirement for transparency in the disposal of public assets.

The lack of clarity surrounding the ownership change, coupled with Hon. Kabuswe’s dismissive tone, only deepens the suspicion that this process was orchestrated to benefit a few at the expense of the majority. If these allegations hold water, they point to a deeply concerning trend of racketeering under the guise of governance.

Hon. Kabuswe’s brazenness is emboldened by Parliament’s failure to act. MPs have the authority to investigate this transaction, yet many remain silent, likely paralyzed by the looming shadow of adoption for the next elections. For some, the perks of being an “Honourable Member” outweigh the responsibility of standing with the people.

This silence is deafening, especially when Zambians are left without answers. The Mopani debacle is not just about attracting investment—it is about the integrity of governance, adherence to legal procedures, and ensuring the best value for the country’s resources.

The Mopani issue underscores a deeper problem: a culture of racketeering, incompetence, and disregard for procedure within the government. While the end goal may be to secure investment, the means cannot justify the ends. Zambians deserve a government that operates transparently, adheres to the rule of law, and values their trust.

Hon. Kabuswe must understand that his position is not a shield for impunity. The people of Zambia are not children to be placated with half-truths and misleading statements. This country’s resources belong to its citizens, and they deserve full disclosure and accountability.

It is time for Zambians to demand better. Parliament must rise to its constitutional duty and investigate the Mopani transaction independently. The government must provide a clear, detailed explanation of how Delta acquired its majority stake and whether this transaction adhered to competitive and transparent standards. Anything less would be a betrayal of the people.

Zambians must also hold their leaders accountable beyond rhetoric. Hon. Kabuswe’s dismissal of public concerns is emblematic of a larger issue: a growing detachment between leaders and the citizens they are supposed to serve. This cannot be allowed to continue.

The Mopani Mines saga is not just about one mine; it is a litmus test for Zambia’s governance. Will we allow our leaders to treat us with contempt, or will we demand the respect and transparency we are owed? The choice is ours