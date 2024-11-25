Lusaka- Monday, 25th November 2024

We have observed with deep concerns how President Hakainde Hichilema, as demonstrated by a clear pattern, has quickly turned noble traditional and cultural events and ceremonies, into public rallies and meetings for the United Party for National Development (UPND).

This is visibly demonstrated by political activities that have taken place at all traditional ceremonies that President Hichilema has recently attended or officiated.

They have clearly become political ceremonies to gather traditional leaders and opposition MPs to endorse him and pledge support for him for his government and for his 2026 re-election.

The pictures from the ceremonies confirm and show a sad depiction where UPND regalia litter the dressed crowd.

Further, at these ceremonies, President Hichilema openly shows contempt by recognising Mafinga MP, Robert Chabinga as Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and Patriotic Front Acting President even when he knows that these matters remain active in the court of law.

The ceremonies are being used as a platform to engage in hate and vitriol speech against the Opposition.

President Hichilema also uses the events to parade members of the Opposition and Patriotic Front renegade MPs. This is sowing seeds of discord, confusion and helps fracture the unity in the Opposition.

Yet this is hypocrisy of the highest order. During his time in the Opposition, President Hichilema punished UPND MPs, Mayors and Council Chairpersons for merely receiving President Edgar Lungu in their constituencies or districts.

The cases of Council Chairpersons of Kaoma, Bindundu Mutti, and Kafue Council Chairperson, Thomas Zulu, are examples of Hichilema’s intolerance. He expelled them from the UPND for merely receiving President Edgar Lungu who was on national duties in their districts.

For example, President Hichilema suspended Prof. Geoffrey Lungwangwa and Hon Teddy Kasonso for merely supporting a Parliamentary Bill, Bill 10, an action that defiled parliamentary sovereignty and independence.

President Hichilema punished MPs and others severely for merely sharing the principle of co-existence and tolerance when it came to national duties and events.

THE CASE OF THE 2024 CHABUKA TRADITIONAL CEREMONY HELD ON SUNDAY, 24TH NOVEMBER 2024

The ceremony was preceded by a gathering of Luapula chiefs by government.

A letter dated 18th November 2024 invited all their Royal Highnesses from Luapula. It read;

“Luapula Province will be receiving six (6) Cabinet Ministers. They are coming in the province to discuss various developmental projects to be undertaken in all the Chiefdoms.”

“In view of the above, we are cordially inviting you our Royal Highnesses to attend this important meeting with the Cabinet Ministers,” read the letter dated November 18, 2024 signed by Luapula Province deputy permanent secretary Prudence Mwansa Chinama.”

“Provincial Administration will cater for your travel and upkeep logistics. The meeting will take place at SALI RIVERSIDE RESORT in Mansa on Wednesday; 20th November, 2024 at 14:00 Hours. There will be lunch provided before the meeting.”

Further it became clear that Chief Mukuni, the chief of the Toka-Leya people in the Livingstone, Zimba, and Kazungula districts of Southern Province, who traveled many days before the event, was a political emisary of President Hichilema and was coordinating, behind the scenes, the chiefs attendance for this upcoming political event.

We wish to express gratitude and show solidarity with Senior Chief Mwata Kazembe, who heads and leads the Lunda Kingdoms, who stayed away from this politicised event.

We also thank the four chiefs in Mansa who, despite tremendous pressure, also openly expressed concern and reservations at the desecration of the preparations of the event and boycotted the trafitional ceremony they have attended for decades, altogether.

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS TAKEN OVER THE PATRIOTIC FRONT AS DEFACTO PRESIDENT

At his direction, State House organised and supported a sham Patriotic Front Extral-Ordinary General Conference.

After this we saw a process headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Milner Muyambango where changes at the Registrar of Societies were made that saw Matero MP, Miles Sampa installed as Patriotic Front President a process that illegally replaced President Edgar Lungu.

Again at State House direction, we saw fresh changes of office bearers of the Patriotic Front. President Hichilema has recognised Robert Chabinga as Acting President of the Patriotic Front as his recent remarks in Mansa show.

We will not be surprised that more changes may be effected to change from Robert Chabinga to whoever President Hichilema will be comfortable with.

Clearly President Hichilema is the defacto President of the Patriotic Front as he makes changes of the Party as he wills.

We have previously stated that President Hichilema has attempted to destroy democracy and the Multi-Party character of Zambia by frequently sponsoring confusion in the Opposition and restricting their activities.

REMARKS BY MANSA MP, DR. CHITALU CHILUFYA PLEADING THE CASE OF HON. NIXON CHILANGWA AND HON. RONALD CHITOTELA

We have noted the remarks made by former Minister of Health and Mansa Member of Parliament Dr. Chitalu Chilufya where he said there was anger by the people of Luapula regarding the cases of Hon. Nixon Chilangwa and Hon.Ronald Chitotela. He also pleaded for apparent leniency for them.

It must be made very clear that Hon. Nixon Chilangwa and five others need is to be granted their constitutional right to the due process of the law and to be granted their right to innocence, bail and appeal.

Infact the two demonstrated that Kawambwa Magistrate Martin Namushi was openly bias and was conducting the trial at the behest of officials from Lusaka.

Hon. Chilangwa proceeded to file an official complaint to the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) and backed the complaint with audio and written evidence and also sought for the Magistrate to recuse himself.

Despite this mounting evidence and demand for accountability, the Magistrate ignored the concerns and proceeded to hear and jail, Hon. Nixon Chilangwa. Hon. Ronald Chitotela, the Council Chairperson, Hon.Kalumba Chifumbe, Davy Kaniki, Chabu Chitotela and Kunda Chitotela.

Further, the six have appealed against this conviction and unfair incarceration and have sought bail pending appeal.

But this has been patently denied as is the new phenomenon where the courts of law have suddenly refused to grant bail in their case and in the cases of Hon. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, Hon. Bowman Lusambo, Mrs. Wanziya Kampyongo, Francis Muchemwa and others.

What Hon. Chilangwa and Hon Chitotela require are to be granted their fundamental rights to the due process of the law and other guarantees granted by the Republican Constitution and not engineered political favours.

CONCLUSION

It is evident that in his desperate attempt to seek re-election in 2026, President Hichilema has chosen to sacrifice the sanctity and respect that these cultural events and traditional ceremonies represent and has without shame, turned them into political rallies and endorsement for his candidacy.

We urge traditional leaders to recognize the threat that President Hichilema now poses to our culture and ensure that the organisation of these ceremony is devoid of partisan politics and campaigns despute the pressure from State House.

Our appeal to President Hichilema is that the desecration and politicisation of traditional ceremonies will have lasting damage to cultural fabric and unity of our country, and he is advised to restrain himself and restrict his campaigns in the political arena. He is encouraged to meet us in the field than to conduct partisan politics under the shelter of traditional ceremonies.

Issued by:

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Chairperson of Information and Publicity

Member of the Central Committee

PATRIOTIC FRONT