Renowned pastor and author Bishop T.D. Jakes is on the mend following a health scare during a Sunday service at The Potter’s House Church. The 67-year-old bishop, known for his powerful sermons that have inspired millions worldwide, experienced what his family described as a “slight health incident” while delivering an hour-long message.

Footage circulating on social media shows Jakes pausing mid-sermon and appearing to shake before being surrounded by concerned church members. In a statement shared on the church’s official X account, it was confirmed that Jakes received immediate medical attention and is now stable under professional care.

“Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals,” the statement read. “The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community.”

Jakes’ daughter, Sarah Jakes Roberts, and her husband, Pastor Touré Roberts, also addressed the incident in a video message. “Today could have been a tragic day, but it wasn’t, by the mercy and grace of God,” said Pastor Roberts. “Bishop is recovering well, he’s strong, and we’re encouraging him to take it easy.”

The health scare sparked an outpouring of concern and prayers from the global Christian community. Known for his dynamic preaching and best-selling books, Jakes has been a towering figure in faith leadership.

The incident underscores the immense physical and emotional demands placed on leaders of large congregations. As Jakes continues to recover, The Potter’s House Church expressed gratitude for the support from the public, urging continued prayers for his health and strength.

For now, Jakes remains under observation, with loved ones and medical professionals ensuring his recovery.