The national power blackout we experienced last night is an ultimate manifestation and clear confirmation of how ZESCO, our national utility company, has been driven into complete ruins by the New Doom government.

This once vibrant national power utility is now a shell of itself because the top managers and various competent officers were purged, after the 2021 general elections, on politcal and other grounds I will not name because Mr Hakainde Hichilema will consider them as sedition or hate speech.

Now we are paying, as a country, a bitter price for that unwarranted victimisation of competent and professional officers who knew better how to manage that sensitive national asset.

The New Doom ZESCO management announced on Sunday night that “the country has experienced a power system disturbance … at 20:15 hours, leading to the loss of power supply that affected the whole country.”

Fellow citizens, look at this incompetency from ZESCO endangering the entire country!! Clearly, this is a sheer manifestation of severe mismanagement and gross failure by the outgoing UPND government and its leader, Mr Hakainde Hichilema.

Critical installations such as hospitals were left in darkness accross the country last night. We do not know yet how many lives were lost during that period, particularly those patients that were being propelled by life saving machines.

This kind of recklessness and incompetence is unacceptable. We can’t continue risking people’s lives and businesses.

Zambians should demand accountability and immediate action from Mr Hichilema because he is the one who planted this political and ‘seditious’ seed into ZESCO which has now matured into national power blackouts.

During our time in government as PF, the longest loadshedding period did not exceed 17 hours. It is this period Mr Hichilema described as unbearable and campagined to end once voted into office.

Today, under Mr Hichilema’s watch, most households and businesses are going for more than 48 straight hours and even more in some cases without power supply.

Fellow citizens, help me to see which period is unbearable?

Surely, Zambians cannot continue to subject themselves to a leadership that sees no problem in having delicate facilities such as hospitals and others that directly touch on the wellbeing of our citizens being load-shedded.

At what cost in terms of lost lives and businesses will this government take such matters seriously and act to ensure that the lives and businesses are protected?

I urge Mr Hakainde and his government to prioritize such critical areas in securing 24/7 power supply.

May God bless our country as we all strive to reclaim our national stability.

Edgar Chagwa Lungu

Sixth President of Zambia

Patriotic Front President/

Tonse Alliance Presidential Candidate.