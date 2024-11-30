Football administrator Noel Kasonde has joined the solidarity with Barbra Banda and criticised people who are unfairly attacking the Copper Queens captain.

“As a football administrators who has been in football for a long time, l think the abuse being showered on Barbra are way off the mark. This lady needs our protection like the way the Americans have done starting from her team to the association,” Kasonde said.

The Kabwe Warriors Football Club technical sub-committee chairman said an attack on Barbra is an assault on on all Zambians.

“It means all are involved starting from FAZ to Government. Everyone should get involved (in defending Barbra) to see to it that it does not happen again. At the time she was being recruited from China to America, why didn’t they come up with this insinuation? What about the lady from Malawi who just won the MPV in America why have they not targeted her? l feel for her but we will all of stand up for her by putting our words out there. We shall always stand by Barbara Banda in good and bad time,” Kasonde said.

And the Ignore detractors, NSCZ tells awards winner Barbra Banda

And the National Sports Council of Zambia (NSCZ) has urged Copper Queens captain Barbra Banda to stand strong and not to be deterred by individuals with ill motives amidst unwarranted attacks against her.

Following the winning of the BBC Award, Barbra has come under attack, which the NSCZ has described as an ill intended act orchestrated by some foreign media.

In a statement, NSCZ Director and Chief Executive Officer Sombwa Musunsa, said Barbra continues to be one of Zambia’s top female athletes who continues to inspire countless people in Zambia and beyond.

“Her journey to stardom and global fame continues to be celebrated by many. Barbra’s new achievement comes at a time when many women across the world face numerous issues that are deterrent to their development,” Musunsa said.

He said as the world continues to commemorate 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence, it is heroines like Barbra who selflessly strive to give the country encouragement that there’s no obstacle that is insurmountable.

“She remains a beacon of hope to many women and girls who are mostly vulnerable in a society that offers very little opportunities for them to thrive,” Musunsa said.

He said the unsubstantiated claims being peddled by certain individuals could be considered abusive and border around hate speech towards the global icon.

Musunsa said it is saddening that some of these attacks are being championed by fellow women who should be in the forefront standing with Barbra and commending her for her recent success.

“It is further disturbing that the attackers include women who are global influencers. The unjustified attacks on the global star are in clear contrast to the many local and international accolades she has won as a female footballer because of her exceptional performance in major events such as the World Cup and Olympic Games,” he said.

Musunsa said Barbra’s participation in such major events is a testament and confirmation of global governing bodies’ unconditional approval of her inclusion in major competitions.

“The harmful conversations and accusations on Barbra Banda are not new and we anticipate more to come in future. We, therefore, urge her to stand strong and not to be deterred by individuals with ill motives. We encourage our beloved icon to continue on the path of success as she continues to inspire other women and girls across the world,” he said

Musunsa said as NSCZ which represents over 50 National sports federations including FAZ to which Barbra subscribes.

“We wish to strongly condemn the undue attacks on our heroine. We call on those that aim to hinder her progress to end their unwarranted attacks forthwith. In addition, we wish to call on the global community to take a strong stance against hate speech and protect athletes like Barbra and others facing similar challenges. We stand with Barbra.”

He said while working in solidarity with FAZ, the NSCZ will do all it can within its power to ensure Barbra’s rights are preserved.

“We will, as we have done in the past, stand with her now and in the future,” Musunsa said.

By Benedict Tembo