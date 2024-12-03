The government, through the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development, has signed a $326 million concession agreement with Barotse Highway Limited to upgrade the 317-kilometer Mutanda-Kasempa-Kaoma road to an international bituminous standard.

The project, to be delivered through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) financing model, represents a significant investment in Zambia’s road infrastructure. The concession period spans 25 years, with two years allocated for construction and 23 years for operation and maintenance.

Key Project Features

The Mutanda-Kasempa-Kaoma road upgrade includes several critical components:

Urban Roads: Upgrading 10 kilometers of roads in Kasempa and Kaoma towns to bituminous standard.

Bridge Construction: Building two new bridges at the Lalafuta and Luena rivers along the corridor.

These upgrades are expected to improve connectivity and stimulate economic activity in the region, aligning with Zambia’s broader development goals.

The official signing ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials, including:Hon. Charles Milupi, MP, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing, and Urban Development,Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, Minister of Finance and National Planning Hon. Douglas Syakalima, MP, Minister of Education Hon. Brenda Tambatamba, MP, Minister of Labour and Social Security

Speaking at the event, Hon. Charles Milupi highlighted the importance of the project, stating, “This road is a critical artery for commerce and transport in Zambia. Upgrading it to international standards will boost trade, improve safety, and enhance the quality of life for communities along the corridor.”

The project is expected to create job opportunities during the construction and operation phases while significantly improving transportation efficiency and accessibility.

Transforming Zambia’s Infrastructure

This landmark agreement marks another milestone in the government’s commitment to upgrading Zambia’s infrastructure through innovative financing models. By leveraging partnerships with the private sector, the government aims to accelerate development while ensuring sustainability.

The upgraded Mutanda-Kasempa-Kaoma road is set to become a vital link, fostering economic growth and regional integration. Construction is expected to commence soon, signaling the start of a transformative journey for Zambia’s road network.