Victoria, Seychelles – In a ceremony held yesterday at State House, President Wavel Ramkalawan officiated the swearing-in of Justice Dominic Sichinga and Justice Nicola Sharpe-Phiri as Non-Residential Justices of Appeal. The appointments, made in line with recommendations from the Constitutional Appointments Authority, mark a significant enhancement of the Seychelles Court of Appeal’s capacity.

The ceremony witnessed the newly appointed Justices taking the Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution and the Judicial Oath. High-ranking officials, including Vice President Ahmed Afif, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Hon. Gervais Henri, President of the Court of Appeal Justice Anthony Fernando, Chief Justice Ronny Govinden, and other distinguished guests, attended the event.

In his address, President Ramkalawan commended the new Justices, expressing confidence that their extensive expertise would bolster the Judiciary’s mission to deliver fair and effective justice. “Your wealth of experience will undoubtedly contribute to the strength and integrity of our judicial system,” he stated.

A Legacy of Legal Excellence

Justice Dominic Sichinga joins the Seychelles Court of Appeal with over two decades of distinguished service in the legal profession. His career has spanned roles such as Solicitor General of Zambia, Legal Consultant at the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), and presiding Judge at the Kabwe High Court in Zambia. He also served as a Judge of the Appeal Court of Zambia. Beyond Africa, Justice Sichinga has gained international experience in the UK, the US, and Kosovo, excelling in areas such as human rights law, constitutional law, and civil law.

Justice Nicola Sharpe-Phiri, with a career spanning three decades, began her legal journey in private practice before her judicial appointments. She served six years as head of the Family and Children’s Court in Lusaka and was later elevated to Zambia’s Court of Appeal. Currently Chairperson of the Small Claims Court of Zambia, she is a recognized expert in family law, constitutional law, corporate law, and arbitration.

Strengthening the Judiciary

The appointments of Justices Sichinga and Sharpe-Phiri underscore the Seychelles Judiciary’s commitment to enhancing judicial excellence. Their international and regional experience is expected to provide invaluable perspectives to the Court of Appeal, reinforcing the country’s adherence to justice and the rule of law.